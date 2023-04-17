First Union Collective Bargaining Agreement for Workers at WMC/Warwick Campus of St. Anthony Community Hospital, Schervier Pavilion & Mount Alverno Center
NEW YORK, USA, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Members of 1199SEIU, the nation’s largest healthcare union, have voted overwhelmingly to ratify a contract that will improve the lives of the workers, their families and patients, and will also help to recruit and retain staff
The ratification vote on Friday, April 14, was the culmination of months of negotiating that began in September 2022. Technical workers at St. Anthony Community Hospital voted to become 1199SEIU members in September 2021. The following July, the service workers at St. Anthony, Schervier Pavilion and Mount Alverno Assisted Living Center joined them. Negotiations were held together, resulting in one contract for all 240 healthcare workers.
“We are incredibly proud of what we secured in our first-ever contract as 1199 members,” said Amanda Wells, an ER Tech and member of the 1199 Negotiating Committee. “Short-staffing in health care is a national problem, but with below market wages, it has just not been possible to retain and recruit. This contract provides competitive wages to attract new staff. To maintain staff there are longevity increases for service employees and experience steps for technical employees; these contract provisions reward staff for their continued dedication. Add to that 1199’s affordable and comprehensive National Health Benefit Fund (NBF) and we have a solid foundation that we will continue to build on in the years to come.”
Contract Highlights:
- Effective April 15, 2023-April 30, 2026
- Annual 3% raises
- Increases in minimum rates from 8% to 13.5%
- Excellent, no/low cost comprehensive health benefits through the 1199 National Benefit Fund starting July 1, 2025
- Juneteenth will be celebrated as an additional, premium holiday
NYS Assemblymember Karl Brabenec (AD-98, Orange and Rockland counties) said, "I am delighted to hear that a contract agreement has come together for the healthcare workers at St. Anthony Hospital and the two long term care facilities in Warwick. These hardworking and caring individuals provide critical services to the entire community and they are finally getting the fair treatment and pay that they deserve. Special thanks to 1199SEIU for your advocacy and assistance in getting the job done!"
NYS State Senator James Skoufis (SD-42, Orange, Ulster County, Sullivan and Delaware counties) said, “I want to congratulate 1199SEIU and its members for reaching this historic first contract with Westchester Medical Center at the Warwick campus. Warwick and surrounding communities rely on these hardworking men and women every day. They deserve fair pay, strong benefits, and the kinds of labor protections that will allow them to continue serving; this contract does just that. As our local 1199 members forge ahead, I’ll always have their backs.”
1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East is the largest and fastest-growing healthcare union in America. We represent over 450,000 nurses and caregivers throughout Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Florida. Our mission is to achieve quality care and good jobs for all.
Mindy Berman
1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East
+1 518-229-0486 mindyb@1199.org
You just read:
First Union Collective Bargaining Agreement for Workers at WMC/Warwick Campus of St. Anthony Community Hospital
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Mindy Berman
1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East
+1 518-229-0486
mindyb@1199.org