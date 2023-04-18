Growth Creek Kicks Off Worldwide Financial Literacy Campaign

Growth Creek is a New York- based alternative investment firm committed to sustainable finance goals by 2030
Growth Creek is committed to a financially literate world, one client at a time.
Growth Creek is rapidly expanding its presence in East Africa, including Kenya
NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Quant fund Growth Creek announced yesterday in a conference call that it would be pledging $1 million to non-profit organizations and special interest groups that further its advocacy of meeting global sustainable finance goals by 2030. The New York-based fund was founded under the aegis of creating accessible consumer finance products for both mature and emerging markets alike, and the fresh pledge renewed their longstanding commitment towards the attainment of this objective. According to Managing Director Blake Davis, " we are intent on seeing through a multi-year process, and we believe that today we have firmly reinforced that first step in the right direction towards sustainable financial freedom. Growth Creek as an institution is a big believer in the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goal #1".
The UN's sustainable development goal #1, to the uninitiated - "is to end poverty in all its forms everywhere", chimes in South Africa Managing Partner Wouter Ellis. "We are targeting a robust, transformative presence in multiple regions while ensuring that men and women from all walks of life have equitable access to even the most basic financial services and the appropriate new technology that accompanies it."
Growth Creek's mission statement professes to empower and educate each individual on this planet, in such a way that they are free from the shackles of living every single day from a frame of need. Amidst recent representations with the National Financial Educators Council, the firm is adopting the social impact strategy of empowerment, independence, and leadership. "We are setting up shop in the last places on earth you would expect a hedge fund to be in", states Southeast Asia Managing Partner Paul Nuqui. "The more people say it cannot be done, the more we are motivated to pull it off. We are intent on developing and mobilizing community champions while empowering them with the resources, knowledge, and processes they need to help their communities."
And while the big picture is brimming with potential, the long road towards it is not without its misgivings. Community Engagement Director Naomi Schwartz offers that "unfortunately the challenges holding back financial literacy is the mythos surrounding the inability of the general public to be able to invest in something as purportedly complex as a hedge fund, as well as combating the general apprehension the general public has due to the proliferation of fraud, scams and bad actors. In that regard, I firmly believe that Growth Creek has the tremendous potential to make a huge difference in the lives of the general public, and to change the future of how wealth is distributed all around the world."
Proceeds from the firm's $1 million pledge are intended to fund initiatives that spearhead the financial wellness movement around the world through grassroots movements, family-centric education, and heightened industry research. In certain regions in East Africa such as Kenya where financial literacy hovers at around 38%, the task at hand is even greater. According to the World Bank, although the region boosts of an impressive financial technology landscape and start-up scene, the low financial literacy is empirically puzzling, especially in context with its relatively high poverty rate of 37.1%. "The lack of a proper means of generating income is the main aspect setting financial literacy back in the region", professes Kenya Business Development Director Derrick Esau. "For those people who earn their pay on a daily basis, it is extremely challenging to organize their income much less even think of investing. This is where Growth Creek comes in. To people who are jaded against the system, we give them the power of choice. A smarter, better alternative accessible to everyone."
As it states on the company website, Growth Creek believes in the democracy of asset management. In making routine what others deem impossible. And while the firm strives to meet these lofty aspirations, Davis maintains that "while we are focused on the big picture, we do not lose sight of what is in front of us. Not actually what, but who. We are building the road to get there , one person and one client at a time. Because at the end of the day they are all that truly matter.".
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.