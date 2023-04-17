ERA 2140 Unveils New Brand Identity, and Expands Offerings to Cover the Whole Scope of Web3 Services

/EIN News/ -- PARIS, FRANCE, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ERA 2140 is proud to unveil its new brand identity, and expands offerings to cover the whole scope of Web3 services.





ERA 2140, a web3 studio dedicated to transforming innovative Web3 projects into successful companies, is taking off to new heights with a range of exciting announcements. The company has revealed the inspiration behind its name, unveiled a new brand identity, and expanded its offerings to cover the whole scope of Web3 services.

The name ERA 2140 represents a future beyond the lifespan of Bitcoin mining, where true decentralization and financial freedom are the norm. "We believe that this new era will be characterized by these principles, and we are committed to contributing to its realization," said Pierre de Conihout, Managing Director at ERA 2140.

To better serve their clients, ERA 2140 has expanded its offerings from product development and technology to intelligence and marketing services.

"We are excited to offer end-to-end Web3 services that can help our clients bring their innovative ideas to life and succeed in the decentralized world," said Florian Buffard, Managing Director at ERA 2140.

ERA 2140 is also unveiling its new brand identity, which reflects its mission to create a better future for all through Web3 technology. The new logo features a stylized planet that symbolizes the new ERA of 2140, and the tagline "Transforming Innovative Web3 Projects into Successful Companies" represents their commitment to helping innovative projects thrive in the decentralized world.

"We want to inspire companies to join us on our journey to ERA 2140, where the possibilities for innovative Web3 projects are limitless," said Pierre de Conihout, Managing Director at ERA 2140. "Our dedicated team is committed to creating solutions that harness the power of Web3 technology to help companies thrive in the decentralized world and bring financial freedom to people around the globe and beyond."

ERA 2140 is open to collaborating with like-minded companies who share their vision and want to create a better future.

