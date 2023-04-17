NRL to feature key programs, innovative technologies at National Space Symposium

There were 2,198 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 417,548 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) will display its latest technologies helping build our nations’ space operability at the 38th Space Symposium in Colorado Springs, Colorado, April 17-20.
Dr. Steven Meier, director NRL’s Naval Center for Space Technology (NCST) will give remarks on space logistics, in-space power beaming, and space applications for artificial intelligence applications April 19.
Fireside Chat: Strategic and Technological Competitiveness
Speakers:
Dr. Steven Meier, Director, U.S. Naval Research Laboratory’s Naval Center for Space Technology
Dr. Andy Williams, Deputy Technology Executive Officer for Space, Air Force Research Laboratory
Wednesday, April 19, 2023
3:45 pm-4:10 pm
Symposium Program
Location: The Broadmoor, International Center
NRL technologies on display in booth #625:
About the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory
NRL is a scientific and engineering command dedicated to research that drives innovative advances for the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps from the seafloor to space and in the information domain. NRL is located in Washington, D.C. with major field sites in Stennis Space Center, Mississippi; Key West, Florida; Monterey, California, and employs approximately 3,000 civilian scientists, engineers and support personnel.
