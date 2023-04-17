Exclusive "FREQ" NFTs To Release In 3D and Augmented Reality on ElmonX

Highly accomplished artist; FREQ, set to launch his first ever NFTs on ElmonX.

London, United Kingdom - April 17, 2023 - ElmonX, formerly Vtail, has once again caught the attention of everyone following the NFT Sector with the news of their impending release of the spectacular FREQ collection launching via raffle to purchase.

About FREQ:

FREQ is a highly accomplished artist with a diverse creative background. Formerly a Creative Director in advertising, FREQ has worked with a range of major brands, including Ford, T-Mobile, and Bang & Olufsen. In addition to his advertising work, FREQ has made a name for himself in the world of art and illustration. He has published work in numerous magazines and books, and has animated music videos that have been viewed by millions. Around 16 years ago, FREQ returned to his first love of art and began blending traditional and urban styles with influences from his advertising career. The result is a stunning body of work that has garnered much acclaim and can be found in enviable collections worldwide.

This is the first ever FREQ NFT as a premium 3D digital artwork. Holders can view the NFT in Augmented Reality.

ElmonX’s notable NFT releases include: the Mona Lisa by Leonardo da Vinci, The Starry Night and world famous artists such as: Patrick Hughes and Cécile Plaisance.

In the FREQ collection, there are four different digital collectables:

Wanksy Original – 269 Editions

Wanksy| Artist Proof – 13 Editions

Fukin Liberty Original – 269 Editions

Fukin Liberty Artist Proof – 13 Editions

Ownership of the Artist Proof edition unlocks a physical hand signed FREQ limited print:

Purchase of this Artist Proof Edition unlocks a physical 18x24in Hahnemühle Bamboo limited print made from 90% bamboo fibers. Soft surface texture and impressive print quality gives the artwork outstanding expression and soul.

About The Drop:

Fukin Liberty: This piece is part of FREQ's sold-out concrete street art collection and draws inspiration from political and historical events. It references France's gift of the Statue of Liberty to the United States as a symbol of friendship following their successful collaboration during the American Revolution. However, the artwork also explores the potential implications of this gift as a political manoeuvre rather than a genuine act of goodwill. Through this piece, FREQ invites viewers to reflect on the complex relationships between nations and the ways in which symbolism can be used for political gain.

Wanksy:

This recent work by FREQ was intended to be exhibited alongside the 'Art of Banksy' traveling exhibition during the spring/summer of 2021. Unfortunately, due to lockdown restrictions, the exhibition was promptly closed, and this piece was never exhibited or shared with the public. The artwork features a character fondling a banana while waving a flag emblazoned with the tag 'Wanksy', a playful nod to Banksy's own tag with a rotated 'B'. Despite the humor and irreverence of the piece, it also invites viewers to reflect on the subversive power of street art and the ways in which it challenges societal norms and expectations.

About ElmonX:

ElmonX (formerly Vtail) uses an immutable, decentralized blockchain database for tracking digital assets. Collectors can interact with NFTs through augmented reality, and mobile apps are available in beta for users to reserve usernames.

ElmonX's apps are currently available to download in beta and are designed to improve the NFT collecting experience for licensed products, art, digital products, animation, and experiences.

How to Purchase:

Starting from 10AM PT on April 17th until 10AM PT on April 19th, collectors can enter their email and ETH address at ElmonX.com/freqcollection1 for a chance to purchase FREQ's inaugural NFTs. If their entry is successful, they will receive an email with the opportunity to make a purchase on April 19th.

FREQ NFT Launch Date: 17h April 10AM PT – 19th April 10AM PT

Available at: https://elmonx.com/

To stay up to date, follow ElmonX on social media: https://linktr.ee/elmonx

Media Contact

ElmonX

Media Relations

London

United Kingdom