Jaxon Appoints Chief Financial Officer

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2023) - Jaxon Mining Inc. JAX 0U JXMNF ("Jaxon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Brian Crawford as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, effective immediately. Mr. Crawford, CPA, CA, holds a B. Com. from the University of Toronto and has extensive experience as a senior financial executive with public and private companies and as a partner in a national firm of chartered professional accountants. Brian founded and/or co-founded several companies currently listed on the TSXV or the CSE. Brian currently serves as a Director, Corporate Secretary, and/or CFO of several TSX Venture Exchange or Canadian Securities Exchange listed companies including Colibri Resource Corporation, Searchlight Resources Inc., CBLT Inc., and Tempus Capital Inc.

About Jaxon Mining Inc.

Jaxon pursues the discoveries of deeper, under cover, commercial scale and high-grade Cu, Au, Ag, polymetallic porphyry epithermal systems. Jaxon has seven large-scale porphyry system targets on its 100% controlled Hazelton property, an interconnected network of concessions spanning ~730 km2 in the Skeena Arch in northwest British Columbia, Canada. The Company's flagship projects Netalzul Mountain and Red Springs are drill ready. The Kispiox Mountain and Blunt Mountain projects both host extensive and high-grade occurrences of antimony, a strategic and critical metal as designated by the governments of Canada and United States.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

JAXON MINING INC.

"John King Burns"

John King Burns, Chairman

