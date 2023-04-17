BRIDGECOMM AND X-LUMIN CORPORATION ANNOUNCE EXCLUSIVE AGREEMENT TO MANUFACTURE AND DELIVER OPTICAL GROUND STATIONS TO MARKET

DENVER, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BridgeComm, the company facilitating the next evolution of connectivity through multipoint optical wireless communications, and X-lumin Corporation, a provider of state-of-the-art optical wireless communication solutions, today announced a two-way exclusive teaming agreement to manufacture and market a new ground-to-space communication solution (G2S).

The G2S solution is designed for all-weather austere locations, operating at high availability 24/7/365. The system functions as a ground terminal supporting bi-directional links to LEO, MEO and GEO satellites and can operate as a stand-alone optical ground station (OGS) or as part of a network. With this exclusive teaming agreement, BridgeComm and X-lumin will make this comprehensive laser communications solution available to provide superior quality ground-to-space optical communications from anywhere in the world.

"We are excited to work with X-lumin Corporation to expand our capabilities to design, build and deliver a state-of-the-art laser communications ground optical solution to market," said Michael Abad-Santos, CEO of BridgeComm. "This collaboration will allow us to enhance global connectivity solutions for space-based companies, government and mobile networks, enabling humans and machines to interact without limitation."

"BridgeComm has been a great partner for us, and this agreement helps solidify our complete offering of lasercom solutions for both space applications as well as telecommunications service providers here on earth," said Diana LaTour, Co-Founder, CEO and Chairman of X-lumin Corporation.

The G2S solution features interoperability with SDA, CCSDS, and U.S. and International FSOC Modem and Wavelength Standards. This exclusive agreement marks a significant milestone for BridgeComm and X-lumin Corporation and underscores their commitment to pushing the boundaries of optical wireless communication technology.

About BridgeComm

BridgeComm is leading the next evolution of communications utility through highly-mobile, rapidly-deployable free space optical wireless communications (FSOC). BridgeComm's multipoint optical communications architecture is meant to enhance global connectivity solutions for space-based companies, government, and mobile networks – enabling humans and machines to interact without limitation. BridgeComm is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

For more information about BridgeComm and its products and services, visit www.bridgecomminc.com and follow on LinkedIn and Twitter @BridgeComm_Inc.

About X-lumin Corporation

X-lumin provides state-of-the-art optical communication solutions for ground-to-space (including situational awareness/laser safety) and land-based optical point to point products (wireless fiber). X-lumin seeks to enable the widespread use and implementation of optical solutions to meet exploding bandwidth demands and connect the unconnected.

For more information about BridgeComm and its products and services, visit https://x-lumin.com.

