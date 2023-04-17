The Christophers Welcome Media Literacy Expert Sister Nancy Usselmann, FSP, To Their Board of Directors

NEW YORK, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Christophers are happy to announce that Sister Nancy Usselmann, FSP—a member of the Daughters of St. Paul and Director of the Pauline Center for Media Studies in Los Angeles—has joined their Board of Directors. The Christophers, a nonprofit founded in 1945 by Maryknoll Father James Keller, is rooted in the Judeo-Christian tradition of service to God and humanity. The ancient Chinese proverb—"It's better to light one candle than to curse the darkness"— guides its publishing, radio, and awards programs.

Maryknoll priest and current member of The Christophers' Board of Directors, Father Edward Dougherty, M.M., said, "We are thrilled to welcome Sister Nancy to our Board of Directors! Her wisdom and experience in Hollywood and the world of media are a perfect fit to the work of The Christophers and our mission to share stories that highlight the power of faith, hope, and love."

Sister Nancy brings a wealth of experience to her role on The Christophers' Board of Directors. She is a Media Literacy Education specialist, theologian, author, writer, speaker, and film/television reviewer for bemediamindful.org and catholicmom.com. She gives numerous presentations, classes, workshops and intensive courses all around the country on media mindfulness, virtues and social media, cultural mysticism, and any topic related to faith formation and the media to youth, young adults, parents, and teachers.

Sister Nancy authored "A Sacred Look: Becoming Cultural Mystics," a theology of popular culture, and writes for numerous publications and online journals, including Our Sunday Visitor News Service and St Anthony Messenger. She receives requests to be a panelist for film screenings and events. She has been a judge on the SIGNIS Catholic Jury for the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, and an interviewer host at the Windrider Summit at Sundance Film Festival. She hosts a web series, A Catholic Lens: Sharing the Journeys of Catholics in Media, on which she interviews actors, writers, and directors in Hollywood.

Sister Nancy is currently working on her Doctorate in Ministry from Catholic University of America with a concentration in Liturgical Catechesis. She has degrees in Communication Arts and Business Management as well as a Masters of Theology from Fuller Theological Seminary. She is certified in Catechetics and Media Literacy Education.

Sister Nancy belongs to numerous organizations. She is an Executive Board member of CIMA (Catholics in Media Associates), and member of NAMLE (National Association for Media Literacy Education), SIGNIS (World Catholic Association for Communicators), and a contributing theologian at THEOCOM (Theology and Communications in Dialogue) sponsored by the Vatican. She is also a member of the School Advisory Board for St. Mark's Catholic School, Venice, CA and catechist for Confirmation and OCIA at St Timothy's Church in Los Angeles.

More information about The Christophers is available at www.christophers.org.

