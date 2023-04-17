Global Oilfield Integrity Management Market Share Anticipated to Hit USD 26.57 Billion By 2032, With a CAGR of 7.34%: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A latest research report [115+] pages with 360-Degree visibility, titled "Oilfield Integrity Management Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Management Type (Planning, Predictive Maintenance & Inspection, Data Management, Corrosion Management, and Monitoring System); By Component; By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023- 2032" published by Polaris Market Research in its research repository.

"According to research report, the global oilfield integrity management market size/share was valued at USD 13.11 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 26.57 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.34% during the forecast period."

What is Oilfield Integrity Management? How Big is Oilfield Integrity Management Market Share?

Oilfield integrity management indicates handling resources involving a plant, oil rig, refinery, and others to render it competent in executing its intentional impetus productively and proficiently. The rapidly rising demand for the oilfield integrity management market can be attributed to inspect defeat to guarantee perusal interims are not surpassed and execute life augmentation research. The prominent kind of oilfield integrity management is forethought, conjecturing continuance and exploration, data management, erosion management, monitoring systems, and others.

Global demand for the market is anticipated to increase during the forecast period due to the escalation in coastal exploration and the creation of oil and gas reserves worldwide. Offshore drilling activities are also gaining traction to encounter the growing demand for crude oil. As per World Oil, approximately 27,000 wells were drilled in the US in 2018, a rise over those drilled in 2017.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Aker Solutions

Bureau Veritas

Baker Hughes Company

Emerson Electric Company

Halliburton Limited

IBM Inc.

John Wood Group PLC

National Oilwell Varc

Oceaneering International Group

Oracle Corporation

Schlumberger Limited

Saipem limited Company

Siemens Limited

SGS SA Corporation

Weatherford Group

Key Factors Driving Market Growth

Increasing distant surveillance to push the market

The oil and gas are broadly involved in transforming its outdated business model into a contemporary one with astute functioning to increase industry contestants and concentrate on distant surveillance of oil fields. The Oilfield integrity management market size is expanding as distant surveillance lessens the requirement for human mediation, which therefore reduces the comprehensive price and probabilities of manual errors.

Research activities in oilfields and reserves have boosted the demand for the market globally. Oilfield integrity management market sales are soaring as it is projected that oil prices will seemingly escalate in the coming years, and that is anticipated to inspire the oil field drivers and individualistic firms to invest in oil and gas breakthroughs in exploration activities.

Recent Trends Influencing the Market

Growing awareness of lessening prices to drive the market

Changing oil prices, the growing demand for oil, and excessive prices of inspection and manufacturing ventures are some of the elements that are impacting the expediency of the companies. Thus several companies are accepting oilfield integrity management services to lessen prices, functional probabilities and to enhance resources obtainability to encounter such a state of affairs.

The oilfield integrity management tools assist the firms to advance contemporary approaches creating superlative regulation unintended downtime, reduced functional probability, superior output, and escalated flexibility of production. Further, it secures the welfare of employees, predominantly secluded workers, by providing them ingress to the information they need.

Segmentation Assessment

The onshore segment held a significant revenue share

Based on application, the onshore segment held a significant revenue share. Oilfield integrity management market demand is on the rise as, with superior oil and gas production probabilities in regions such as the Middle East, North America, Africa, and Asia Pacific, onshore wells are broadly utilized globally. Further, contrasted to offshore applications, onshore field pursuits are more cost-effective.

Oilfield Integrity Management Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 26.57 Billion Market size value in 2023 USD 14.05 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 7.34% from 2023- 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players Aker Solutions, Bureau Veritas, Baker Hughes Company, Emerson Electric Company, Halliburton Limited, IBM Inc., John Wood Group PLC, National Oilwell Varc, Oceaneering International Group, Oracle Corporation, Schlumberger Limited, Saipem limited Company, Siemens Limited, SGS SA Corporation, and Weatherford Group Segments Covered By Management Type, By Component, By Application, By Region

Geographic Overview

Existence of prominent players to propel the North American market

North America held the largest oilfield integrity management market share due to the existence of prominent players and their concentration on funding in generating progressive solutions for the oil and gas industry. Oilfield integrity management services are being bought by North American firms engaged in clarifying to push production and curtail tariffs.

Because of the growing investment in onshore and offshore research and manufacturing ventures to escalate crude oil production to encounter ensuing energy demand, the Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold the second biggest market share for oilfield integrity management.

Browse the Detail Report "Oilfield Integrity Management Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Management Type (Planning, Predictive Maintenance & Inspection, Data Management, Corrosion Management, and Monitoring System); By Component; By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023- 2032"

Recent Developments

In February 2022 , Halliburton introduced the SPIDRIve Self-Powered Intelligent Data Retriever, a novel well-testing and fracture interaction monitoring device that collects good real-time data devoid of human intervention to save costs and enhance fracture comprehension for greater recovery.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the Oilfield Integrity Management Market report based on management type, component, application, and region:

By Management Type Outlook

Planning

Predictive Maintenance & Inspection

Data Management

Corrosion Management

Monitoring System

By Component Type Outlook

By Application Outlook

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada )

(U.S., ) Europe ( France , Germany , UK, Italy , Netherlands , Spain , Russia )

( , , UK, , , , ) Asia Pacific ( Japan , China , India , Malaysia , Indonesia . South Korea )

( , , , , . ) Latin America ( Brazil , Mexico , Argentina )

( , , ) Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Israel , South Africa )

Browse More Research Reports:

SOURCE Polaris Market Research