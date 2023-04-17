Carbon Capture & Removal Solutions Provider, Svante Named a Best Workplace in Canada

Following a string of announcements, Greater Vancouver-based carbon capture and removal solutions provider, Svante, has been ranked one of the 50 Best Workplaces™ in Canada. Svante, who now employs over 225 people and is expected to hire over 75 more before the end of the year, has made this year's list of organizations with 100-500 employees.

The 2023 Best Workplaces in Canada list is compiled by the Great Place to Work® Institute. Rankings are based on confidential employee feedback sourced from the institute's Trust Index® Survey, as well as the specific programs and policies that support and benefit employees and corporate culture within the company.

"We are honoured to be recognized as one of the Best Workplaces in the country," says Claude Letourneau, Svante's President & CEO. "At Svante, we strive to create a supportive and flexible environment that enables our employees to thrive and innovate. Above all else, I am overjoyed with the level of trust and employee experience within our company and am looking forward to seeing where it takes us as we continue to grow as a company and commercialize our solid sorbent-based carbon capture and removal solutions."

In addition to being named one of the Best Workplaces™ in Canada, Svante has also previously been deemed a Great Place to Work in January, and ranked 2nd among privately owned companies in the Corporate Knights' Future 50 Fastest-Growing Sustainable Companies in Canada in June 2022. Further, Svante and made it onto the Global Cleantech 100 list for the fourth consecutive year.

"This is an exciting time for our business and industry – we've made a lot of big announcements lately," said Tyler Cheyne, Svante's Vice President of People & Culture. "Despite volatility in the overall tech sector, as a climatetech business specializing in carbon capture and removal, we've enjoyed sustainable year-over-year growth, and we're hiring a lot more people this year. I expect that this new recognition will aid us in attracting more talent."

Other recent announcements the company has made include a collaboration with GE Gas Power to explore solid sorbent materials that can be used to decarbonize power generation, and United Airline's formal announcement of a C$15-million investment in Svante as part of its record-breaking Series E fundraising round which closed at the end of last year.

About Svante

Svante offers companies in emission-intensive industries a commercially viable way to capture large-scale CO2 emissions from existing infrastructure, either for safe storage or to be used for further industrial use in a closed loop. With the ability to capture CO2 from industrial sources and directly from the atmosphere in an environmentally sustainable way, Svante makes industrial-scale carbon capture and removal a reality. The company is on the 2023 Global Cleantech 100, and was ranked second among private companies in the Corporate Knights Future 50 Fastest-Growing Sustainable Companies in Canada. Svante's Board of Directors includes Nobel Laureate and former Secretary of Energy, Steven Chu. To learn more about Svante, click here or visit Svante's website at www.svanteinc.com, or follow Svante on LinkedIn or Twitter @svantesolutions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230417005583/en/