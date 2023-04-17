Global Wastewater Treatment Market to Reach Valuation of $ US$ 496.76 billion by 2031: Astute Analytica

New Delhi, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global wastewater treatment market is poised for significant growth over the next decade, with a projected revenue of US$ 496.76 billion by 2031. This translates to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.41% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2031. Furthermore, the market was valued at US$ 261.12 Bn in 2022.

The global wastewater treatment market is expected to see significant growth in the coming years due to the rising demand for clean water and increasing awareness of the importance of water conservation. In 2022, it is estimated that the global wastewater production was around 300 billion cubic meters. This number is expected to increase by 24% to reach 372 billion cubic meters by 2031.

Currently, industrial wastewater production is higher than municipal wastewater production. However, this trend is expected to change in the coming years as urbanization and population growth increase, leading to an increase in municipal wastewater production. In 2022, industrial wastewater production was estimated to be around 182 billion cubic meters, while municipal wastewater production was around 118 billion cubic meters.

Untreated wastewater poses significant risks to the environment and human health. Wastewater contains harmful chemicals and pollutants that can cause various diseases and contaminate water sources, leading to the spread of waterborne illnesses. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), contaminated water causes approximately 485,000 diarrheal deaths each year.

Governments worldwide have recognized the importance of wastewater treatment and management and have invested significant funds in improving their water infrastructure. For example, the European Union has committed to spending €43 billion on water infrastructure projects between 2014 and 2020. The United States government has also allocated funds to support water infrastructure projects, with the Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act providing up to $5 billion in federal credit assistance for water infrastructure projects in the wastewater treatment market.

Astute Analytica's Observation Says Global Wastewater treatment market is Undergoing Significant Change

The wastewater treatment industry is currently undergoing a period of significant change. A major focus of this change is the increasing recognition of the need to move away from traditional methods of sewage treatment and towards more sustainable, environmentally-friendly approaches. This shift is being driven by a number of factors, including stricter environmental regulations, the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and public pressure for more sustainable practices.

As a result of these trends, many wastewater treatment plants are now investing in new technologies such as advanced biological treatment processes, membrane filtration, and solar thermal disinfection. These technologies can help to significantly improve the efficiency of wastewater treatment while also reducing its environmental impact. In addition, some wastewater treatment plants are also beginning to experiment with using treated sewage effluent for agricultural irrigation or direct potable reuse.

Top Trends Shaping the Global Wastewater Treatment Market

Decentralized Treatment Systems: Decentralized treatment systems are gaining popularity, particularly in rural and remote areas, where traditional centralized treatment systems may not be feasible. These systems can be more cost-effective and can provide greater flexibility in terms of system design and operation.

Advanced Treatment Technologies: Advanced treatment technologies, such as MBRs, AOPs, and nanofiltration/RO, are becoming more widespread in the global wastewater treatment market, as they offer higher treatment efficiencies and greater removal of emerging contaminants.

Resource Recovery: Resource recovery from wastewater, including the extraction of energy, nutrients, and other valuable materials, is becoming more common. Technologies such as anaerobic digestion, biosolids dewatering, and nutrient recovery are being employed to extract value from wastewater and reduce waste streams.

Smart Water Management: Smart water management systems, which use sensors and data analytics to monitor and optimize water use and treatment, are becoming more prevalent. These systems can improve efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance environmental sustainability.

North America Generates over 38% of the Revenue of Global Wastewater treatment market.

The United States is a significant contributor to the North America wastewater treatment industry, with around 23,000 publicly owned wastewater treatment plants (WWTPs) that serve a population of 50,000 or more, and over 2,000 privately owned WWTPs that often serve a smaller population or specific industry. The most common types of wastewater treatment technologies used in the US include activated sludge treatment, membrane bioreactors (MBRs), sequencing batch reactors (SBRs), and oxidation ditches, with activated sludge treatment being the most widely used technology. Public WWTPs in the US treat around 34 billion gallons of wastewater per day, while private WWTPs treat around 5 billion gallons of wastewater per day, with public WWTPs accounting for around 92% of the total number of plants and private WWTPs accounting for around 8%.

The US government invests significant funds in improving the water infrastructure and wastewater treatment facilities in the global wastewater treatment market. The Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) is a federal funding program that provides low-interest loans and grants to support water infrastructure projects, including wastewater treatment. In 2020, the CWSRF provided $6.2 billion in funding to support various water infrastructure projects across the country.

Industrial wastewater treatment plants are designed to treat wastewater generated by various industries, such as chemical manufacturing, oil and gas production, and food processing. These facilities use advanced treatment technologies to remove pollutants and chemicals from wastewater before it is discharged into the environment. According to the American Water Works Association, industrial facilities in the US spend an average of $0.12 to $0.16 per gallon of treated wastewater to remain in compliance with discharge standards.

Wastewater Treatment Market is Highly Consolidated with Top 5 Players Holding Over 71% Market Share

The wastewater treatment industry is highly consolidated, with the top five players accounting for over 71% of the total market share. The industry is dominated by a handful of large multinational corporations, which have a strong presence in developed markets and are expanding their operations into emerging economies. The top five players in the industry are BASF, Dow Chemical, Dupont, 3M, and Suez Environment S.A. These companies have a strong foothold in the global market and are expected to continue their dominance in the coming years.

This consolidation is due to a number of factors, including economies of scale, mergers and acquisitions, and the barriers to entry for new players. The top companies in the industry are able to benefit from these factors and maintain their market share.

The report on the global wastewater treatment market predicts that the consolidation will continue in the future, as the top companies increase their share of the market. This will result in fewer choices for consumers and higher prices.

Recent Merger and Acquisitions

In 2021, SUEZ has announced an agreement to acquire non-controlling stakes in all of NWS Holding Limited's common businesses in Greater China for approximately €693m. This deal will allow SUEZ to expand its presence in the region and strengthen its portfolio of water and wastewater treatment solutions.

In 2021, SUEZ, one of the leading players in the global wastewater treatment market, announced that it had completed the acquisition of NWS Holding Limited

Evoqua Water Technologies acquired Ultrapure & Industrial Services LLC (UPIS) in January 2021. UPIS is a water solutions provider focused on ultrapure water systems and services for the microelectronics industry. The acquisition is expected to expand Evoqua's presence in the electronics industry and strengthen its portfolio of water treatment solutions.

Ecolab Inc. acquired Lobster Ink, a leading provider of digital learning solutions for the hospitality industry, in April 2021. While this acquisition is not directly related to wastewater treatment, it reflects Ecolab's strategy of expanding its portfolio of solutions for the hospitality industry, including water treatment solutions.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Suez Environnement S.A.

Xylem, Inc.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corporation

3M Company, Inc.

Pentair plc

United Utilities Group P.L.C.

Kingspan Water & Energy

The Dow Chemical Company

Kemira Oyj

Calgon Carbon Corporation

Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

Bio-Microbics, Inc.

Trojan Technologies Inc.

Aquatech International Corporation

ASIO, spol. s r.o.

Orenco Systems, Inc.

Scinor Water America, L.L.C.

Elgressy Engineering Services Ltd.

Outotec Oyj

BASF SE

Blue Eden CleanTech Solutions Inc.

Other Prominent Players

