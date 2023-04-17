Introducing the Revolutionary Nordstick and Omnistrap – Voted Top Fitness Product of 2023

The Nordstick’s revolutionary inventions, the Nordstick and the Omnistrap, are transforming the way active adults tackle knee pain. It was recently voted as the top fitness product of 2023 due to its impressive ability to provide a solution for musculoskeletal ailments.

The Nordstick is the response to the infamous Nordic curl, a beneficial exercise for those with chronic knee pain. The device simplifies traditional exercises such as squats, core trainings, and sit-ups by allowing users to target their hamstrings without having to perform multiple types of muscle contraction. Not only does it make the user’s life easier, but also provides an effective way of strengthening their muscles while protecting their joints from further damage.

The Nordstick was invented to help you go from pain to enjoying life again,” says Garrett. “As a physical therapist I’ve seen so many give up on activities that mean a lot to them because of pain and this changes that.”

Both products have been developed with considerable research into how best to accommodate individuals suffering from musculoskeletal ailments – allowing them to remain active without any pain or aching. The product allows for a well-rounded workout which can be done right at home!

To experience a new, pain-free, normal while training, visit Thenordstick.com.

