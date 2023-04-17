AM Best to Host Briefing on Challenging Market for Medical Professional Liability Insurers

AM Best will host an analytical briefing on the state of the U.S. medical professional liability (MPL) insurance sector on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. (EDT).

The one-hour, complementary event featuring leading market executives and AM Best analysts will examine recent and prospective financial results and underwriting and loss trends, as well as health care regulatory developments. AM Best currently holds a negative market segment outlook on the MPL insurance sector due to a number of negative factors that include rising claims severity and social inflation. These topics, as well as a look at the erosion of tort reform in certain U.S. states, will be included in the discussion.

To register for the event, please go to http://www.ambest.com/conferences/MPL2023/index.html.

Market experts and analysts joining the event are as follows:

Brian Atchinson, president and chief executive officer, MPL Association;

Gerald Zarlengo, MD, chairman and CEO, COPIC;

Jim Hurley, consulting actuary, Willis Towers Watson;

Sharon Marks, director, AM Best; and

David Blades, associate director, AM Best.

Attendees can submit questions during registration or by emailing webinars@ambest.com. The event will be streamed in video and audio formats, and playback will be available to registered viewers shortly after the event.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

