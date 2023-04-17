Artist, Nicole Pacini, Turned Her Love for Painting, Drawing and Design into A Cultural Home Décor Line

Minneapolis entrepreneur unveils The Becoming Collection, inspiring joy in any space in your home or office.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - April 17, 2023 - Artist, Influencer, Entrepreneur, Nicole Pacini is excited to announce the launch of her new home décor and lifestyle collection. The designs are bright, colorful and will bring joy into any space in your home or office.

The collection features new abstract designs on items from wall art to bedding, Yoga Mats, shower curtains, kitchen, bath décor and more.

Nicole Pacini inspires and empowers everyday women to live authentically in their purpose, without barriers. The lifestyle brand edifies, teaches, and celebrates women through art and home goods, well-being, self-development conversations, and thought leadership.

While recovering from surgery in 2021, Nicole created three pieces of art that led to this journey. She brought together the mindset of an artist and her passion for being authentic to curate collections that are bravely cultural and uniquely designed. She began selling her art designs on Society6, a print on demand company that provides an open platform for artists to share their art. To her amazement, her pieces, “Niko Tayari,” which means “I am ready” in Swahili, Kijani Afro Lady; Kijani means green in Swahili. and the most popular piece, Four Seven, — Pacini’s self-portrait, became instant hits.

“I realized how my art brought joy and inspiration to those who purchased it and as a result, I set out to intentionally create products that would be reflective of how people wanted to feel in their home or office,” said Nicole.

Although appealing to various cultural groups, Pacini’s intentions are for The Becoming Collection to appeal mainly to people of color. Primarily because the home décor market, which is projected to exceed $200 billion by the end of 2024, is historically underrepresented and underserved with culturally relevant home décor, art, content and resources. Simultaneously, people of color make up approximately 60% of this growth in the U.S.

The Becoming Collection is the first of four collections that will launch in the next 12 months. Elevating home life through accessible art pieces designed to bring comfort and joy in any space. Nicole will display items from this collection at her upcoming launch party.

Nicole’s ultimate goal is to have her merchandise sold in Target, Home Goods, Patina and Nordstrom Rack or similar outlets.

About The Becoming Collection Launch Party:

On Saturday, April 22, 2023, from 1:30PM-4:00PM, Nicole will display items in a beautiful space in the North Loop. The afternoon will be set up like an Open House, with music, refreshments, opportunities to purchase the items on hand as well as assistance with placing orders online. Interested supporters may RSVP here. You can also shop now and view the full collection at www.nicolepacini.com/shop.

