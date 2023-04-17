Horizons ETFs Opens the Market

Submit Release
TORONTO, April 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Jasmit Bhandal, Interim President And Chief Executive Officer of Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc., along with the Horizons ETFs' team, joined Keith Wu, Head, Exchange Traded Products, TMX Group, to open the market and celebrate the launch of two new ETFs: the Horizons 0-3 Month T-Bill ETF CBIL, and the Horizons 0-3 Month U.S. T-Bill ETF UBIL.

Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. is an innovative financial services company that offers one of the largest suites of exchange-traded funds in Canada. The Horizons ETFs product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Horizons ETFs has over $25 billion of assets under management, and 108 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges.

