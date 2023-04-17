Additive Manufacturing Experts from GM, Northrop Grumman, Boeing, Pepsico and Harvard Set to Share Technical Insights at RAPID + TCT 2023

Over 170 technical presentations will help industry professionals evaluate, adopt and optimize Additive Manufacturing for their organization.

RAPID + TCT 2023, the largest, most influential additive manufacturing (AM) event in North America is returning to Chicago's McCormick Place May 2-4, 2023. A key element of the event alongside over 350 exhibitors and a raft of illuminating keynote and panels is the highly regarded RAPID + TCT Conference that this year numbers over 170 presentations across eight stages.

The entire program has been evaluated and selected by the expert team that is the SME Event Advisors to ensure presentation quality and covers a wide range of subjects from vertical tracks in healthcare, aerospace, defense and automotive to focus sessions on the essential parts of the ecosystem such as design for additive manufacturing, economics, R&D, supply chains, metrology and more.

Attendees will be able to hear firsthand from users such as GM, Northrop Grumman, Boeing, Pepsico, Lockheed Martin, Nissan, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Gentle Giant Studios, ABB and Cobra Golf.

The program also features the latest cutting-edge research from some of the world's best including Harvard, University of Dayton, Perdue, Ontario Tech University, Carnegie-Mellon, Texas A&M and Ohio State.

Attendees can also take a deep dive into five subjects with intensive workshops in Casting, Building a Business Case, 3D Scanning and Metrology, 3D Printing in Healthcare and Additive Manufacturing Process Development presenter by subject matter experts.

"The 2023 program is the largest ever assembled at RAPID + TCT and the quality of presentation, after being vetted by our superb team of advisors, guarantees there is no sales filler in the program," said Duncan Wood, CEO, Rapid News Publications Ltd. "There are genuine takeaways from every one of the papers, and for that reason 2023 offers greater value from an attendee conference pass than ever before. We look forward to welcoming the additive community to Chicago for this unsurpassed learning opportunity."

Registration is now open to attend the premier destination for technology providers and industry leaders worldwide.

About RAPID + TCT 2023

For more than 30 years, SME and RAPID have defined the crucial role of additive manufacturing and empowered the establishment of an industry that continues to conceive, test, improve, and manufacture new products at a faster, more cost-efficient pace. In 2017, the two industry leaders in 3D technology events, SME and The TCT Group, partnered to produce the annual RAPID + TCT event. For users and suppliers alike, the event is the premier destination for those who provide technology and for those who need to understand, explore and adopt 3D printing, additive manufacturing, 3D scanning, CAD/CAE metrology, and inspection technologies.

About Rapid News Publications Ltd & The TCT Group

Rapid News Publications Ltd, the owner of the TCT Group, has been a leading authority in additive manufacturing, 3D printing, design, and engineering technology for more than 30 years. A rich mix of live events and an all-encompassing media portfolio enables TCT to deliver business-critical intelligence, connecting the additive community across Europe, North America, and Asia. The TCT Group (thetctgroup.com) is owned by Rapid News Publications Ltd (rapidnews.com) a member of the AEO (Association of Event Organizers) and BPA Worldwide.

About SME

SME believes in the power of technology and the innovation of people to advance our nation and solve the world's greatest problems. For 90 years, SME has led the manufacturing ecosystem to elevate manufacturers, academia, professionals, and the communities in which they operate. We help build the bridge from today to the future by developing the next generation of manufacturing talent and informing industry on technology advances that can propel their operations into excellence. Learn more at sme.org, follow @SME_MFG on Twitter, or facebook.com/SMEmfg.

