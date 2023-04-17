MDC staff work to remove storm debris from several conservation areas

Submit Release
COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) warns visitors to watch for storm damage on Spring Creek Gap and Clifty Creek Conservation Areas this week.

Strong storms with high winds moved through the area over the weekend, likely causing downed trees and limbs. MDC staff are diligently working to remove the debris from trails and parking lots, but MDC encourages visitors to keep an eye out for debris as they travel the areas. Both conservation areas will remain open during the cleanup process.

Visitors that come across debris on these areas should call MDC’s Central Regional Office at (573) 815-7900 to report the damage. Spring Creek Gap Conservation Area and Clifty Creek Conservation Area are in Maries County.

