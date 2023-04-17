Rapper CUBA Drops Debut Album "Highway Music”, Perfect for Summer Cruising in the City

Cuba - Highway Music Album Cover

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Broward County rapper Cuba just dropped his FIRE debut solo album, ‘Highway Music’. Out now on all streaming platforms, Cuba’s debut project is his love letter to car culture, and is infused with influences from old school and new school hip-hop.

Growing up in Broward County, Florida, Cuba's passion for cars was deeply ingrained in him. Spending weekends at car races and showing off car modifications with his friends, he wanted to capture that feeling of excitement in his music. The clever title "Highway Music" was chosen, as it reflects the album’s music that one can listen to while cruising on the highway. "Highway Music" is a diverse album - one that showcases Cuba's individuality. From tracks like "Corner Store," where he portrays the buzz of pulling up to a corner store and showing off his car, to "Night Ryders," which has a grungy reflective mood for vibing alone with headphones, Cuba’s debut project is super relatable.

Recorded in his own home studio in Florida, Cuba collaborated with his friend and fellow artist,

Tanyon Jay, who recorded his verses remotely from Tennessee. The album features their firecracker blend of wordplay, style and seasoning - as expected when they work together. Cuba has already garnered attention from notable industry professionals, including Grammy Nominated producers Cool & Dre, who have stamped their approval of his music. He has since performed in Miami, Florida, and Brooklyn, New York, racking up a growing fanbase. Beyond his solo album "Highway Music," Cuba is also set to release a group project titled "hidden GEMS”, in partnership with Tanyon Jay, under their collective name "Members Only,"

through their label G-Series Music LLC, later this year. Ready to cruise? Stream "Highway Music”, out now on all your favorite streaming platforms.