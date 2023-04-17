Mark J. Noto Joins BCB Bank as New Chief Lending Officer & David Garcia Makes Lateral Move as Executive Vice President of BCB’s Newly Formed Subsidiary BCB Capital Group (BCG)

Noto and Garcia are commercial banking industry veterans each bringing more than 30+ years of financial industry experience in Commercial Lending and Commercial Real Estate

/EIN News/ -- BAYONNE, N.J., April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ: BCBP), the parent company of BCB Bank (the “Bank”), is pleased to announce the hiring of Mark J. Noto as BCB Bank’s Chief Lending Officer. David Garcia will make a lateral move to Executive Vice President (“EVP”) of BCB’s newly formed subsidiary, BCB Capital Group (“BCG”).



Noto and Garcia will report to BCB’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Thomas M. Coughlin, and Ryan Blake, BCB’s Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer (“COO”).

As BCB’s Chief Lending Officer, Noto will be responsible for all the Bank’s lending initiatives.

“We are very pleased to have Mark join our team. His wealth of experience in C&I lending, finance, and his commitment to community banking fit BCB’s mission. His expertise and leadership will help us map and navigate the terrain as we continue to focus on our existing customer base while creating a positive strategy that helps to bring greater clarity to business owners during these uncertain economic times,” said Tom Coughlin, CEO of BCB Bank.

Most recently, Noto served as the Executive Vice President, Head of Commercial Banking for Investors Bank (Citizens Bank a/o April 6, 2022). Noto was successful in growing the bank’s Commercial and Industrial Loan division over his decade of service. His success involved the creation of several specialty businesses while never losing focus on the Bank’s core community-based clients. “My approach has always been straight forward. Listen to your client, understand their business, and give them the best solution that works for them and the Bank,” said Noto.

“I chose BCB because I believe I can make a positive impact. Their solid foundation in banking principles and their will to grow the business made my decision a comfortable one.”

Noto earned a Bachelor of Arts degree for Economics from Fordham University in New York City, New York. He has served as a board member for Neighborhood Housing of New York City, New York Industries for the Blind, and The Staten Island Zoological Society.

DAVID GARCIA BECOMES EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF BCB’s NEWLY FORMED SUBSIDIARY BCB CAPITAL GROUP (“BCG”).

David Garcia will make the lateral move to spearhead BCB’s newly formed subsidiary, BCB Capital Group, as its EVP. Garcia joined BCB in 2020 as its Chief Lending Officer and has overseen BCB’s Lending Division through its unprecedented expansionary phase over the last two years.

Garcia will report to BCB’s President and CEO, Thomas M. Coughlin, and SVP/COO Ryan Blake.

BCB Capital Group’s (“BCG”) efforts will concentrate on structured and alternative lending solutions within the BCB Bank geographic lending footprint, with a primary focus on short-term, value-add and opportunistic commercial mortgage transactions. Offerings will include fixed & floating rate senior debt, and financial products like A/B structures.

The formation of BCG coincides with an increase in value-add and interim financing requests received by BCB Bank. “BCB Capital will now provide our clients an enhanced ability to navigate market conditions to meet their long-term goals. This new effort further augments BCB’s reputation as an accretive, forward-thinking, innovative lender,” said Garcia.

With almost 30 years of experience in the finance industry, Garcia’s executive career has focused on growing both bank and investment bank platforms.

Prior to his tenure at BCB, he spent more than a decade with Oritani Bank (since merged with Valley National Bank), including as Executive Vice President of Oritani’s private REIT, Oritani Asset Corp., as well as Managing Director of Oritani Finance Co. His tenure enabled the bank’s lending platform expansion to encompass five contiguous states. Prior to that, he served at UBS Investment Bank in the Global Commercial Real Estate/CMBS Group for nearly a decade, most recently as a Director leading the proprietary acquisition of credit-tenant assets nationwide. Before working at UBS, Garcia served as Associate Director within the real estate finance group at Daiwa Securities.

Garcia earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Dominican College; and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Fairleigh Dickinson University. He served as Chairman of the Real Estate Board of New York Finance Committee from 2019-2021 and is active in several influential industry organizations.

About BCB Bancorp, Inc.

Established in 2000 and headquartered in Bayonne, N.J., BCB Community Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCBP). The Bank has 27 branch offices in Bayonne, Edison, Hoboken, Fairfield, Holmdel, Jersey City, Lyndhurst, Maplewood, Monroe Township, Newark, Parsippany, Plainsboro, River Edge, Rutherford, South Orange, Union, and Woodbridge, New Jersey, and three branches in Hicksville and Staten Island, New York. The Bank provides businesses and individuals a wide range of loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. For more information, please go to www.bcb.bank (Opens in a new Window).



