CoinsPaid Opened an Office in Tallinn and Held "MiCA Entering Into Force" Event to Discuss on a New Regulatory Framework

CoinsPaid Hosted a "MiCA Entering Into Force" Conference
TALLINN, ESTONIA, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- April 19, 2023 – CoinsPaid, a crypto payment ecosystem headquartered in Tallinn, Estonia celebrated its new office opening and hosted a "MICA entering into force" conference. The conference provided an opportunity to discuss the practical implications of a new regulatory framework that is believed to provide legal certainty for crypto-assets and enhance the protection of both consumers and investors. Experts from European Institutions, local authorities, and international key players shared their vision of the upcoming changes and the potential impact of MICA on the further scaling of crypto businesses.
Ondrej Kovarik, Member of the European Parliament, Shadow Rapporteur for MICA, was joined by Maria Akulenko, CoinsPaid's Head of Legal department, Christoph Baert, Regulatory Affairs Counsel at MasterCard, Thomas Auväärt, Deputy Head of the Financial Services Policy department of the Ministry of Finance and other speakers gave their keynote speeches and later gathered at the panel discussion to debate over MICA's implementation and the transition from national standards.
"With MiCA most likely entering into force in the next few months, it's extremely important that stakeholders, supervisors, and legislators work closely together to ensure that the implementation of the rules is done in the best way possible to ensure MiCA can work in the way intended," stated Ondrej Kovarik, Member of the European Parliament.
Maria Akulenko, CoinsPaid's Head of Legal department, added: "As a member of the Blockchain and Virtual Currencies Working Group, CoinsPaid has taken an active part in discussions and negotiations of the text with the European Parliament and the Commission by providing feedback from the industry. We regularly monitor and review the developments to ensure we are up-to-date with changes and progress with our roadmap."
The new office opening with a conference hosted to shed light on MICA regulation became an excellent opportunity for CoinsPaid to show its commitment to the regulatory environment and contribute to the Estonian ecosystem's understanding of the new trends in crypto-related industries.
"We more than double our business every year, which gives us resources and stability to do what we believe in, creating a reliable and robust ecosystem for businesses to embrace blockchain technology and implement it in their everyday operations," stated Max Krupyshev, CoinsPaid's CEO. He added, "I am glad we chose Estonia. We had a chance to mature our processes, grow our team, and strengthen our business with the Estonian regulations and its evolving rules and guidelines."
Guided by the mission to become crypto missionaries, the company embraces every opportunity to foster mass adoption of digital assets, which is nearly impossible without a clear and workable regulatory framework.
About CoinsPaid
CoinsPaid is a crypto payment ecosystem that enables businesses to accept cryptocurrencies as payment. Aside from a crypto payment gateway, the ecosystem includes a business wallet, OTC desk, SaaS solution, and CoinsPaid media. CoinsPaid counts over 200 employees from 15 countries and successfully operates in Europe and Latin America.
