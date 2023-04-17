The Hospitality Show Announces Speakers, Sponsors, and Programming

/EIN News/ -- Cole, McRaven, Capuano, Hoplamazian added as speakers, United Airlines added as sponsor

LAS VEGAS, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) and Questex announced today an initial list of high-value speakers, industry leading sponsors, and impactful programming for The Hospitality Show (The Show). The Show is a bold, new hospitality operations and technology event to be held June 27-29 at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.



The list of speakers announced today includes:

Athletic Greens COO and President Kat Cole, who will highlight the most significant stories and lessons about leadership and innovation that she has learned throughout her career

Retired U.S. Navy Admiral William H. McRaven, who will focus on leadership during high-stress situations, resilience in the face of adversity, and the determination to succeed

Marriott International President and CEO Anthony Capuano

Hyatt President and CEO Mark S. Hoplamazian

RLJ Lodging Trust President and CEO Leslie D. Hale

Hilton Chief Financial Officer and President of Global Development Kevin Jacobs

Extended Stay America Chief Operating Officer Liz Uber



Additional speaker announcements are forthcoming.

Initial programming information for The Show can be found here, and newly added events include:

Wednesday, June 28: AHLA’s technology arm, HTNG, will host the TechOvation Award Contest, which will recognize the most significant recent innovation in hospitality technology. Ten semifinalists will present their innovative products and one winner will be selected during this live award ceremony.

Contest, which will recognize the most significant recent innovation in hospitality technology. Ten semifinalists will present their innovative products and one winner will be selected during this live award ceremony. Wednesday, June 28: AHLA will host the General Managers Summit at The Hospitality Show, where attendees can connect with fellow general managers, gain insights from industry leaders on issues facing general managers, and celebrate AHLA’s 2023 General Managers of the Year. Register for the event here.

Media interested in attending and covering The Show must submit their media credential application online. Applications for credentials will be accepted through Friday, June 9, 2023. Approved media will receive complimentary press badges and access to the expo floor, press lounge, and various networking events.

Created in partnership between AHLA and Questex, operator of Hotel Management, The Show is a new event for the entire hospitality industry. Attendees will experience the latest in hospitality operations and technology. The Show will bring together hotel owners, brand senior executives, operators, management companies, developers, and their teams for the perfect mix of discovery, networking, education, and curated buying experiences.

The Show will feature two distinctive experiences for attendees to explore. Lobby Takeover is an immersive lobby space that attendees will pass through to enter the show, complete with the products and tech solutions that will be demonstrated on the expo floor. The hands-on Innovate the Room tour will feature the latest in-room technology, from workspace to entertainment to smart storage and more.

“The Show is already offering one of the most compelling lineups of speakers and programming of any hospitality event, but we’re just getting started,” said AHLA President & CEO Chip Rogers. “In the coming weeks, we will be unveiling more speaker and programming updates that you and your team will not want to miss, so stay tuned. In the meantime, we invite you to register to join us in Las Vegas this June when we’ll take the hospitality event experience to the next level.”

For more information on the Hospitality Show, please visit https://www.thehospitalityshow.com/.

About AHLA

The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) is the largest hotel association in America, representing more than 30,000 members from all segments of the industry nationwide – including iconic global brands, 80% of all franchised hotels and the 16 largest hotel companies in the U.S. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., AHLA focuses on strategic advocacy, communications support and workforce development programs to move the industry forward. Learn more at www.ahla.com.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

