PHILIPPINES, April 17 - Press Release

April 17, 2023 Robin Pushes Death Penalty vs 'Security Personnel' Engaged in Murder To prevent a repeat of the murder of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo by "security personnel" trained in the use of high-powered firearms, Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla pushed Monday for the imposition of the death penalty on such trained personnel. At the hearing of the Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs on Gov. Degamo's killing on Monday, Padilla stressed the need for harsher penalties against those who betray their oath to protect the people. "Malinaw naman po na itong ating mga bayaning sundalo na naligaw ng landas, ito po ay mga nabigyan po ito ng tamang orientation, tamang ideology, tamang pagiisip, na naligaw, hindi ba po dapat mas matindi ang parusa dito Mahal na Tagapangulo, dahil ito nanumpa sa taumbayan na sila magiging tagapagligtas, tagapagtanggol, at ito ay nakagawa ng krimen (It is clear that our soldiers who lost their way despite being given the proper orientation and ideology deserve harsher penalties. It is because they took an oath to protect and defend the people, yet commit such heinous crimes)," he said. "Siguro po sasang-ayon kayo sa akin na isang taong pinagaral ng gobyerno, ginastusan ng taumbayan upang siya ay bigyan ng proteksyon ay gagamitin isang araw para magbigay ng isang krimen na gugulatin ang sambayanang Pilipinas at gagamitin niya ang training na ito (I am sure you will agree with me that this is the way to deal with those who are trained by the government using taxpayers' money and then use their training to commit such heinous crimes)," he added. Also, Padilla said the death penalty is appropriate for those who took an oath before God and the Filipino people to be defenders, only to turn their backs on such an oath. Committee Chairman Ronald dela Rosa agreed with Padilla that such personnel be given harsher penalties. "Tama ang policy direction mo na binabanggit. I am with you kung mag-file ka ng measure towards that direction, you can expect my full cooperation. I will support you (Your policy direction is the right one. I am with you if you file such a measure towards that direction. You can expect my full cooperation. I will support you)," he said. Padilla filed last March 22 Senate Bill 2042 or the proposed "Anti-Scalawag Act," which Padilla also provides harsh penalties on any person who would recruit, maintain, use, aid, fund or train security personnel to commit murder and for other purposes. "The merciless killings perpetrated by scalawags or individuals who are former or present members of law enforcement agencies or paramilitary forces of the government have been so perverse and repugnant that it gravely threatens our civilized and orderly society. It also puts the good name of our law enforcement agencies to guarantee public safety and security," Padilla said in his bill. He added the involvement of former security personnel in the brutal killing of Degamo is "deeply concerning" as he noted the killers were once entrusted with the task of safeguarding our country and were trained by the government at great expense to do so. Because of this, he said the use of such specialized training "to carry out such a horrific crime is unacceptable." Padilla said his bill is "a step towards sending a strong message that the government will not tolerate the misuse of specialized training and skills for criminal purposes." "Lest we forget that we owe it to our citizens to ensure that they are protected from those who would seek to harm them, especially those who have been entrusted with the responsibility of safeguarding our nation," he said. The bill covers active or former personnel of the Philippine National Police, Armed Forces of the Philippines, Bureau of Fire Protection, Bureau of Jail Management and Penology, National Bureau of Investigation, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, Philippine Coast Guard, government intelligence agencies, and paramilitary forces trained by the government. Under the proposed measure, the death sentence shall not be inflicted on a woman while she is pregnant or within one year after delivery, or on anyone aged 70 up. In the latter case, the death sentence shall be commuted to 40 years in jail. Robin, Itinulak ang Death Penalty vs 'Security Personnel' na Sangkot sa Murder Para hindi na maulit ang pagpaslang kay Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo kung saan sangkot ang "security personnel" na isinanay sa paggamit ng mataas na kalibreng baril, itinulak ni Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla na papatawan ang parusang kamatayan sa ganoong mga tauhan. Sa pagdinig ng Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs tungkol sa pagpaslang kay Gov. Degamo nitong Lunes, iginiit ni Padilla na kailangan ng mas matinding parusa sa mga tumaksil sa kanilang panunumpang ipagtanggol ang taumbayan. "Malinaw naman po na itong ating mga bayaning sundalo na naligaw ng landas, ito po ay mga nabigyan po ito ng tamang orientation, tamang ideology, tamang pagiisip, na naligaw, hindi ba po dapat mas matindi ang parusa dito Mahal na Tagapangulo, dahil ito nanumpa sa taumbayan na sila magiging tagapagligtas, tagapagtanggol, at ito ay nakagawa ng krimen," aniya. "Siguro po sasang-ayon kayo sa akin na isang taong pinagaral ng gobyerno, ginastusan ng taumbayan upang siya ay bigyan ng proteksyon ay gagamitin isang araw para magbigay ng isang krimen na gugulatin ang sambayanang Pilipinas at gagamitin niya ang training na ito," dagdag niya. Ani rin ni Padilla, nararapat na parusang kamatayan para sa mga "nanumpa pa sa harap ng Panginoong Diyos at sa harap ng bayan, sa harap ng Pilipino na ikaw magiging tagapagtanggol" na tatalikuran ang ganitong panunumpa. Sumang-ayon kay Padilla si Committee Chairman Ronald dela Rosa na bigyan ng mas mabigat na parusa ang ganyang klaseng mga tao. "Tama ang policy direction mo na binabanggit. I am with you kung mag-file ka ng measure towards that direction, you can expect my full cooperation. I will support you," aniya. Ihinain ni Padilla ang Senate Bill 2042 o "Anti-Scalawag Act" noong Marso 22, kung saan mabibigat na parusa ang naghihintay rin sa mga magre-recruit, gagamit, popondo at magsasanay ng security personnel para pumatay. "The merciless killings perpetrated by scalawags or individuals who are former or present members of law enforcement agencies or paramilitary forces of the government have been so perverse and repugnant that it gravely threatens our civilized and orderly society. It also puts the good name of our law enforcement agencies to guarantee public safety and security," ani Padilla sa kanyang panukalang batas. Nababahala si Padilla sa pagsangkot ng dating security personnel sa pagpatay kay Degamo, lalo na't ang mga pumatay ay pinagkatiwalaan para protektahan ang mamamayan, at sinanay ng pamahalaan. Dahil dito, ang paggamit ng ganitong "specialized training" para pumatay ay hindi katanggap-tanggap. Ani Padilla, ang panukalang batas ay magbibigay ng malakas na mensahe na hindi papayag ang gobyerno na gamitin ang "specialized training and skills" para sa kriminal. "Lest we forget that we owe it to our citizens to ensure that they are protected from those who would seek to harm them, especially those who have been entrusted with the responsibility of safeguarding our nation," aniya. Sakop ng panukalang batas ang aktibo at dating tauhan ng Philippine National Police, Armed Forces of the Philippines, Bureau of Fire Protection, Bureau of Jail Management and Penology, National Bureau of Investigation, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, Philippine Coast Guard, government intelligence agencies, at paramilitary forces na sinanay ng pamahalaan. Hindi papatawan ang parusang kamatayan sa babae na buntis o matapos ang isang taon matapos manganak; o sa mga edad 70 pataas. Sa ikalawang kaso, iko-commute ang parusa sa 40 taon sa kulungan.