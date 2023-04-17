European Commission opens public consultation on financing instruments for external action

The European Commission has launched a public consultation to gather the views and experiences of citizens and stakeholders from all over the world on its external financing instruments adopted in 2021, including the Neighbourhood, Development and International Cooperation Instrument – Global Europe (NDICI-Global Europe).

The public consultation is taking place through the Have your Say platform from April to June (12 weeks).

The results of the public consultation will feed into the Commission’s mid-term evaluation of the instruments, which will be submitted to Parliament and Council by 31 December 2024. The main topics of the consultation will cover efficiency, effectiveness, impact, sustainability and the relevance of the objectives of the instruments

“We are using the funds from NDICI-Global Europe for the Eastern and Southern Neighbourhood /…/, to support their economies and development to bring growth, jobs and prosperity through more investments to its citizens and businesses, notably through the implementation of the Economic and Investment Plans. Our support also helps these regions to address the consequences of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine,” Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi said. “The views of the citizens on the performance of our financing instruments will be an important guidance for our future orientations.”

The questionnaire of the public consultation is available on the EU Survey with a set of nine general questions and twelve expert questions. They are available in five languages: English, French, German, Portuguese and Spanish.

