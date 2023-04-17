Submit Release
Eighty canine teams from State Customs Service of Ukraine to undergo specialised training with EU support

The EU-funded EU4IBM-Resilience project has provided ten canine teams from the State Customs Service of Ukraine with a two-week advanced specialised training.

Each canine team includes an officer and a service dog trained to detect narcotics and psychotropic substances, small arms and ammunition, tobacco, etc. Such training goes in line with the recommendations on improvement of security controls at border control points, as well as on trade facilitation measures, particularly relevant in the context of the EU Solidarity Lanes initiative.

The trained canine teams immediately return to their duty stations, to apply their newly improved skills combating illicit traffic, smuggling, and other unlawful activities. In total, over 80 teams are due to undergo advanced two-week training this year, while an additional 25 newcomer teams will benefit from basic training and will start working for the first time.

EU4IBM focuses on supporting reforms aimed at bringing Ukraine’s border management system closer to EU standards and best practices. It is implemented by the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD).

Press release

