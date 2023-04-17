Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,144 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 417,502 in the last 365 days.

Armenia: EU helps to open Centre for child-friendly investigations of child sexual abuse cases

On 14 April, an Armenian Barnahus centre was opened at the premises of Fund for Armenian Relief (FAR) Child Protection Centre Foundation in Yerevan. The centre will play a key role in the transition to child-friendly justice approaches to ensure that the justice system responds effectively to criminal cases. 

The Barnahus (Children’s House) is a child-friendly response model for the coordination of criminal and child welfare investigations of child sexual abuse cases. It brings under one roof all relevant professionals (the judge, the prosecutor, the police, social workers and medical professionals such as psychologists, forensic doctors) to obtain from the child victim the necessary information for investigation and court proceedings, and to prevent re-traumatisation for the child, including through medical and therapeutic assistance.

The centre was established within the EU-funded project ‘Accountable Institutions and Human Rights Protection in Armenia’, which supports the Armenian government’s efforts towards inclusive, accountable and effective service delivery in the field of rule of law, security, enhanced human rights protection and Constitutional reform. The project is implemented jointly with UNDP, UNFPA, OSCE, and UNICEF.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

Armenia: EU helps to open Centre for child-friendly investigations of child sexual abuse cases

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more