Bewley Irish Imports Wins World Tea Expo’s Most Creative Marketing Promotion Award

Bewley Irish Imports was thrilled to accept the World Tea Expo’s award for “Most Creative Marketing Promotion” at this year’s World Tea Conference + Expo.

WEST CHESTER, PA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bewley Irish Imports was thrilled to accept the World Tea Expo’s award for “Most Creative Marketing Promotion” at this year’s World Tea Conference + Expo, which was held at the Las Vegas Convention Center on March 27-29. The “Best of Awards” recognizes leaders and pioneers within the tea industry in 8 different categories. The winners were voted on by the public.

The award for “Most Creative Marketing Promotion” was accepted by the Owner of Bewley Irish Imports, Ambarish Patel. In his acceptance speech he thanked Two Leaves and a Bud, Marketing Consultant Dawn Hoffman, Operations Lead Monica Fallon, and the Director of Operations, Arti Patel. He also recognized the customers of Bewley Irish Imports, who were the driving force behind the award.

“I would like to thank all our customers and well-wishers as without them we would be like a tea bag without hot water - dry and sad,” he joked. “I have always said our customers are a core part of our marketing team and this becomes obvious when an award such as this is achieved solely by the voting consumer.”

He went on to thank the hosts of the event as well. “Thank you, World Tea Conference + Expo, for getting us all together to share knowledge, ideas, and to celebrate in each other’s successes. At the end of the day, we all want to drink a great cup of tea.”

About Bewley Irish Imports

Since 1982, Bewley Irish Imports has proudly delivered quality Irish food and beverage products and giftware to customers across the United States and Canada. With a mix of internationally recognized Irish brands, Bewley Irish Imports brings the tastes of Ireland to America. Because we believe everyone should be able to savor the flavors of Ireland, many of the products we import are all natural, gluten free, fat free and/or suitable for vegetarians.

About World Tea Conference + Expo

World Tea Conference + Expo is North America’s cannot miss gathering of the tea industry and is focused 100% on teas and related products. Blending fresh ideas, the latest trends and new distribution channels with focused buying, selling, networking and education, World Tea Conference + Expo is your chance to capitalize on this growing category to the fullest. World Tea Conference + Expo is a division of the Questex Travel & Hospitality Group which also produces Bar & Restaurant Expo, Vibe Conference, and daily content on worldteanews.com and barandrestaurant.com.

