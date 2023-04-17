Connected Mining Market Research Study on Revenue, Statistics, Industry Growth, and Demand by 2032

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 12.60 Billion in 2022, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 12.3%, Market Trends – Rising demand for automation and digitalization

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Connected Mining Market research report is a complete document that explains the most recent breakthroughs and advancements in the Connected Mining industry, using 2019 as the base year and 2022–2032 as the forecast year. The analysis offers insightful data on the market's size, share, sales channels, distribution networks, market segmentation, consumer demands and trends, and growth prospects. The expansion of the regional and global markets is also examined in the study. In the paper, the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market for Connected Mining and its important sectors is studied.

The global connected mining market size reached USD 12.60 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Government initiatives and digital transformation are factors driving the revenue growth of the connected mining market. Government initiatives, such as investment in smart cities, infrastructure development, and the implementation of Industry 4.0, can drive the growth of the connected mining market by rising demand for connected mining equipment and technology. In addition, government policies promoting the use of connected technology in the mining industry can also contribute to market revenue growth.

The mining sector may increase operational effectiveness, boost production, and cut costs by implementing digital technologies including automation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and data analytics. This might result in a decline in demand for connected mining technology and equipment, which would propel market revenue growth. The performance of mining operations can be further improved by real-time monitoring, preventative maintenance, and improved decision-making made possible by digital transformation.

Competitive Landscape:

The latest study provides an insightful analysis of the broad competitive landscape of the global Connected Mining market, emphasizing the key market rivals and their company profiles. A wide array of strategic initiatives, such as new business deals, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and recent product launches, undertaken by these companies has been discussed in the report. The report analyzes various elements of the market’s competitive scenario, such as the regulatory standards and policies implemented across the industry over recent years. Our team of experts has leveraged several powerful analytical tools, such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis, to deliver a comprehensive overview of the global Connected Mining market and pinpoint the fundamental growth trends.

The leading market contenders listed in the report are:

ABB Ltd, Accenture plc, Cisco Systems, Inc., Hexagon AB, IBM Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc, SAP SE, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Trimble Inc

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The solutions segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2022. The connected mining solution combines mobile, cloud, and analytics technologies to enhance the management of in-pit operations for mining companies. It features a mobile application that mining supervisors can access and use to receive valuable insights and decision support tools, no matter where they are located or when they need it. The solution uses rules (from the cloud architecture) to notify users through SMS, email, or in-app alerts of events, trends, or other changes. This enables mine supervisors to respond to pressing issues and increase productivity. In addition, the system uses powerful data analytics to the raw data to provide insights, visualizations, and specialized suggestions that are sent to consumers via their mobile phones or tablets in almost real-time.

The exploration segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022. In exploration, connected mining can be used to gather data from various sources, such as geological surveys, drilling results, and sensor readings, and use that data to create detailed models of mineral deposits. This can help mining companies identify new areas to explore, optimize drilling and blasting operations, and improve the overall efficiency of their exploration efforts. In addition, connected mining can also be used to remotely monitor and control mining equipment, providing valuable insights into equipment performance and maintenance needs.

On-premises segment revenue is expected to register the largest share over the forecast period. One of the main advantages of on-premises connected mining is the increased security and control over the data. Since the data is stored and processed within the mining company's infrastructure, the company has full control over who has access to the data and how it is used. This is particularly important for mining companies that have sensitive data, such as geological data or proprietary processes. Another advantage of on-premises connected mining is that it can be more cost-effective for mining companies with large amounts of data. Since the data is stored and processed within the mining company's infrastructure, the company does not have to pay for the storage and processing power required to handle large amounts of data.

The connected mining market in North America is expected to register largest revenue share over the forecast period. Connected mining is becoming increasingly popular in North America, as mining companies in the region seek to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and improve safety. In the U.S., the mining industry has been investing in digital technologies such as IoT, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and data analytics to improve operations, and this trend is expected to continue. One example of connected mining in North America is the use of IoT technology to monitor and control mining equipment in real-time. This allows mining companies to identify and address potential maintenance issues before they become a problem, reducing downtime and maintenance costs. Another example is the use of data analytics to optimize drilling and blasting operations, improve the efficiency of truck and shovel operations, and better understand ore characteristics. North American mining companies are also investing in automation and robotics to improve the efficiency and safety of mining operations. For example, companies are using autonomous vehicles to transport ore and waste, and robots to perform tasks such as drilling, blasting, and maintenance.

Market Overview:

The report bifurcates the Connected Mining market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Solutions

Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Exploration

Processing and Refining

Transportation

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

On-Premises

Cloud

Key reasons to buy the Global Connected Mining Market report:

The latest report comprehensively studies the global Connected Mining market size and provides useful inference on numerous aspects of the market, such as the current business trends, market share, product offerings, and product share.

The report offers an insightful analysis of the regional outlook of the market.

It offers a detailed account of the end-use applications of the products services offered by this industry.

The report holistically covers the latest developments taking place in this industry. Therefore, it lists the most effective business strategies implemented by the market rivals for ideal business expansion.

Thank you for reading our report. If you have any requests for customization of the latest report, kindly get in touch with us. Our team will assist you and ensure the report is designed as per your requirements.

