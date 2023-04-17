Wear Plates Market is expected to cross a worth of US$ 12.53 Billion at a CAGR of 5.1% on the back of its usage in protecting Blades & Buckets of Equipment | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The wear plate market is registering a valuation of US$ 7.62 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 12.53 billion by 2033. The market is securing a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.



The mining and construction end-user industries are crucial in uplifting the global market by 2033. These industries are increasing the demand for an abrasion-resistant steel plate widely used in machinery to protect against damages. The rising end-user demand for heavy-duty equipment is increasing the adoption of these plates.

The mining sector is raising the demand for wear plates to protect blades, buckets, and shovels while operating. The advanced wear plates are used to increase the span life of machinery and equipment and minimize the costs. In the construction sector, the demand for wear plates is rapidly growing to protect equipment, including buckets and blades of backhoes.

These industries are increasing the demand for construction and mineral materials to increase operational efficiency. The growing awareness of wear-resistance materials in these industries to improve operational tasks are surging the market growth. Therefore, the construction and mining industries are the key sectors that help to collect a maximum share to expand the market size.

Key Takeaways:

China is estimated to dominate the global market by capturing a maximum share during the forecast period.

The mining sector is the primary end-user leading the global market by registering a maximum portion of the share by 2033.

How Are Key Players Taking Efforts to Bring Innovation in the Global Market?

The wear plate market is highly competitive by the present prominent players that bring innovation in products to expand the market size. They provide services to end-use industries, including construction, mining, and energy.

The key players are developing better wear-resistance and long-lasting materials than traditional ones. The companies are creating wear plates using advanced alloys for better performance. These companies invest huge amounts in advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, robotics, and 3D printing to reduce waste and enhance quality.

The key players focus on providing customized wear plates to their customers with budget prices. It helps consumers to save money by providing consulting services by them. These players are adopting several unique and innovative technologies to offer these customized products to meet consumers' demands.

Recent Developments in the Global Wear Plate Market are:

In 2020, SSAB announced an agreement to acquire Sanistal's steel business in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, and Finland.

In 2021, SSAB launched its new product Duroxite 300, to provide better services for heavy-duty applications.

In 2021, ArcelorMittal announced its new electric arc in the United States to provide its services in the automotive sectors.

In 2021, JFE Steel announced to launch of its new product, hot-dip galvanizing, in Thailand due to rising demand for coated steel products.

In 2021, Nippon Steel Corporation launched its new product, abrasion-resistant steel plates, for mining and construction activities.

In 2021, ThyssenKrupp AG announced they are selling their steel division for US$ 2 billion to Liberty Steel Group.

Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers are experimenting with releasing premium goods made of cutting-edge materials. To lessen their impact on the environment, they are using sustainable materials more frequently.

It combines the use of recycled materials with eco-friendly practises. Albama Hard Surfacing, Inc,Wear-Tech Industries Ltd, Dillinger GmbH, Alloy Steel International Inc, Trimay Wear Plate Ltd, Precision Grinding, Inc, Clifton Steel Company, Outokumpu Oyj, ArcelorMittal, ThyssenKrupp AG, Hardox Wearparts

Wear Plate Market by Category

By Material:

Mild Steel

Metal

Alloys

Carbon Graphite

Austenitic Stainless Steel



By End-User:

Mining

Power Generation

Cement & Refractories

Sugar

Off-road Construction & Earthmoving Equipment



Region:

North America Market

Europe Market

Latin America Market

Asia Pacific Market

Middle East Africa Market



