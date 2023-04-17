LMN Architects Celebrates the Design and Construction of the Steven S. Wymer Hall for the Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

Seattle, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LMN Architects is pleased to unveil the design of the new Steven S. Wymer Hall at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. The building designed in collaboration with Booth Hansen provides a new hub for learning on campus by building on the innovations that Gies College of Business has pioneered.

The Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (Illinois) has pioneered novel ways of combining in-person instruction with remote delivery, creating a program that is unique in its impact and reach. The new Steven S. Wymer Hall advances this innovative approach and provides flexible instructional spaces tailored to support in-person, remote, and hybrid modes of teaching and learning. Hybrid classrooms are collocated with robust production spaces, establishing a new paradigm for Higher Education instruction.

Jeffrey R. Brown, Josef and Margot Lakonishok Professor in Business and Dean, Gies College of Business, comments: "The future of business education will include online, residential, and hybrid learning. This new facility is designed for the future and with that vision in mind. Even what we think of as ‘traditional' classrooms will be able to support all types of learning, and that's going to enable us to deliver a powerful education in exciting new ways."

The Steven S. Wymer Hall provides space for Gies and the entire Urbana campus to advance its ambitious teaching mission while also providing space to support faculty and staff growth. The lower levels support a teaching and learning ecosystem comprising hybrid classrooms, an auditorium, and a battery of spaces for the business school's team-based learning curriculum. Production studios capable of synchronous and asynchronous production extend the reach of the teaching and learning ecosystem. The upper levels provide offices and collaboration space for faculty and staff. Uniting these various and diverse programs help provide a welcoming collection of community spaces.

The Urbana campus has a consistent character defined by neo-Georgian buildings of brick and limestone. The project responds to this traditional aesthetic while also engaging with an immediate context of its contemporary and post-modern neighbors. Volumes of hand laid brick interlock with fields of quarried stone and zones of natural metal, reconstituting the traditional elements in a novel manner. The result is a forward-looking form that feels contextual on this historic campus and welcomes the broader UIUC population.

Mark Nicol, Principal, LMN Architects, comments: "Wymer Hall has been designed to accelerate the innovations in teaching and learning that Gies and Illinois have always pioneered. The project will provide a rich experience for the residential students and enhance the online experience for remote students. We are excited to break ground and look forward to experiencing how the building reinforces the architectural traditions at Illinois while also looking to the future."

Construction broke ground on April 14, 2023, and the project is expected to be completed by December 2024. LMN Architects has designed over 150 projects on 51 campus in the United States, including the Bill & Melinda Gates Center for Computer Science & Engineering at the University of Washington in Seattle; the Voxman Music Building at the University of Iowa in Iowa City; the Edward J. Minskoff Pavilion at Michigan State University in East Lansing; and the Wilbur O. and Ann Powers College of Business in Clemson.

About LMN Architects

Since its founding in 1979, LMN Architects has dedicated its practice to the health and vitality of communities of all scales. Internationally recognized for the planning and design of environments that elevate the social experience. The firm works across a diversity of project typologies, including higher education facilities, science and technology, civic and cultural projects, conference and convention centers, urban mixed-use and transportation.

LMN has successfully completed more than 700 projects across North America, such as the Voxman Music Building at the University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa; Tobin Center for the Performing Arts in San Antonio, Texas; Vancouver Convention Centre West in Vancouver, Canada; Seattle Academy of Arts and Sciences Middle School in Seattle, Washington; Bill & Melinda Gates Center for Computer Science and Engineering at the University of Washington in Seattle, Washington; Sound Transit University of Washington Station in Seattle, Washington; and the recently completed expansion and renovation of the Seattle Asian Art Museum.

Based in Seattle, Washington, the firm employs 150 talented professionals practicing architecture, interior design, and urban design. The quality of the work has been recognized with nearly 300 national and international design awards, including the prestigious 2016 National Architecture Firm Award from the American Institute of Architects (AIA).

For more information on the work of LMN Architects, please visit lmnarchitects.com

Edgar Almaguer, Communications & Media Strategist LMN Architects 2066823460 ealmaguer@lmnarchitects.com