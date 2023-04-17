Charly Arnolt Leaves ESPN to Join OutKick

OutKick announced today that Charly Arnolt has left ESPN to join the fastest growing national multimedia sports platform as it continues to expand its lineup. Arnolt is leaving ESPN after five years and will be co-hosting a new OutKick show currently in development, which will be announced ahead of football season.

In addition to the show, Arnolt will be featured across OutKick platforms to discuss trending topics and to provide her authentic takes on the most pressing stories in sports. Arnolt brings years of industry experience to OutKick with her experience as a multi-platform host and reporter with ESPN as well as a host for WWE.

In commenting on the announcement, OutKick founder Clay Travis said, "Charly is an outstanding talent and will be a great asset for OutKick. It doesn't surprise me she wanted to leave ESPN given their woke approach to sports and this is a great opportunity for her to join a platform that's growing fast where she can speak her mind."

Arnolt added, "I'm extremely excited to join OutKick and work alongside Clay and a great stable of talent. The outspoken nature of the platform and its ability to create engaging content is what really piqued my interest. I have a lot of opinions that I haven't been able to express, and I can't wait get started."

Arnolt will continue her role as a reporter for UFC events. During Arnolt's time at ESPN she was a host on First Take, SportsCenter and made regular appearances on ESPN+'s weekday morning show, SportsNation along with many other shows on the streaming service. She also launched an ESPN podcast called First Take, Her Take. Previously, she was with WWE and hosted a national syndicated radio show covering sports, entertainment, and comedy.

About OutKick

OutKick is one of the fastest growing national multimedia platforms that produces and distributes engaging content at the intersection of sports, sports culture, pop culture and news. OutKick's industry recognized stable of reporters, hosts and contributors are accessible on http://OutKick.com as well as across video livestreams, social media, podcasts, and radio, reaching tens of millions of fans each month. Owned by FOX Corporation, OutKick was originally founded by Clay Travis. For more information, please visit www.OutKick.com.

