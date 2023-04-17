Willow Lake Métis Group and WQS Group Enter New Strategic Partnership

New partnership between Indigenous businesses set to strengthen economy and communities, while generating prosperity for Nation members.
— Andy Harnett, Chief Executive Officer
REGIONAL MUNICIPALITY OF WOOD BUFFALO, AB, CANADA, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Willow Lake Métis Group (WLMG) and WQS Group of Companies, announced today they will enter into a newly formed partnership agreement, increasing their joint presence in the Wood Buffalo Region. The partnership will provide increased capacity for non-destructive testing, integrity inspections, Shutdown and Turnaround support, Winterization & seasonal maintenance, and overhead hazard inspection & removal in northern Alberta.
The WLMG was created to support and contribute to the local economy and the future sustainability of the Willow Lake Métis Nation. This latest partnership, is another step towards establishing strong relationships with industry partners, allowing WLMG to become the strategic Indigenous industry partner of choice. WLMG is working to provide industry with a different indigenous community-based business model in providing full-service expertise for large scale projects, including maintenance, turnaround, and facility services.
“WLMG’s relationship with WQS is another exciting step forward on our path to increasing capacity and becoming the general contractor of choice for industry leaders across northern Alberta,” said Andy Harnett, Chief Executive Officer, WLMG. “Partnering with another Indigenous business like WQS contributes greatly to strengthening the local economy and communities, while generating prosperity for Nation members.”
WQS Group of Companies is an Indigenous-owned business that provides rope access trades, Non-Destructive Testing, and Field Evaluation Services to a wide variety of industries across Western Canada. WQS is certified by the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business and the Northeastern Alberta Aboriginal Business Association. With offices in Edmonton and Fort McMurray, WQS also operates field offices through Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.
“At WQS, building strong relationships with all stakeholders is a core part of our social license to operate,” said Travis Drew, CEO of WQS Group of Companies. “This partnership with Willow Lake Métis Group enables us to engage a new workforce and make a meaningful difference in the communities we operate in, while also growing our capacity to deliver high-quality services. Through teamwork and strong partnership, we’re looking forward to a bright future working with Willow Lake Métis Group.”
The Willow Lake Métis Group exists to ensure our community has an opportunity to be industry leaders that contribute to our local economy and the future sustainability of our community. We are proud to have established strong relationships with industry partners that allow us to become your strategic Indigenous industry partner. Working with each of the industry partners allows us to provide full-service expertise for large-scale projects. We can handle a multitude of services related to maintenance, turnaround, and servicing of your facility. We are continuing to work towards building capacity and strengthening our mandate. Willow Lake Métis Group looks forward to working with the major industry players in our region in Northern Alberta to provide service and partnership at a new standard.
