Cenlar Appoints Theodore Mugnier Director of Information Security

Cenlar FSB, the nation's leading mortgage loan subservicer, announced today that Theodore "Ted" Mugnier has joined the company as Director of Information Security.

Ted, a former United States Marine Officer, has two decades of working in intelligence, as well as orchestrating cyberspace planning and operations in support of strategic initiatives. At Cenlar, Ted will be responsible for working alongside the cybersecurity team to address current and emerging risk, help to facilitate improvement of processes and procedures to ensure Cenlar continues to remain compliant and support a strong cyber engineering function.

"Ted is a valuable addition to our cybersecurity team. His extensive background in the government sector and knowledge of identifying and mitigating cyber risk is impressive," said Chief Information Security Officer Jason Shockey. "Ted's strong leadership skills will help guide us through a risk environment that continues to be ever-changing and will be paramount in helping to protect sensitive data to the company, our employees and our clients and their homeowners."

Prior to joining Cenlar, Ted held multiple leadership roles for the U.S. Marine Corps. Throughout his career, Ted has managed teams of more than 100. Most recently, he supported the Cybersecurity Intelligence Directorate at Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge, TN. He was also an Operations Director where he supported the cyber planning element at U.S. Special Operations Command in Tampa, FL. Other positions Ted held were, Director of Cyber Intelligence Division for the Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command, and Deputy Director of Intelligence for a specialized Cyber Joint Task force at U.S. Cyberspace Command in Fort Meade, MD.

"I am excited to be here and look forward to working with the team in helping to support Cenlar's cyber risk efforts. My vision is to modernize data security compliance by bringing cutting edge data protection practices to the private sector," said Ted.

Ted holds a Master of Science in Cyberspace Security Policy and Management from the University of Maryland, a Bachelor of Science from Northwestern State University. He is a graduate of the Joint Advanced Cyberspace Warfare Course, as well as the Joint and Combined Warfighting School.

About Cenlar FSB

Cenlar FSB is the nation's leading subservicer, servicing loans in 50 states and its U.S. territories. Cenlar boasts a loyal and growing client base including banks, credit unions and mortgage bankers. Our employees, strategically located throughout the United States, are dedicated to customer satisfaction and teamwork that drives client solutions unparalleled in quality, flexibility and innovation. Headquartered in Ewing, NJ, Cenlar is industry rated and audited regularly by independent third parties.

