Light Reading Announces the 2023 Leading Lights Awards Now Open for Submissions

Light Reading (https://www.lightreading.com/), the market-leading online community for the global communications sector, today announced that the 2023 Leading Lights awards program is now open for entries.
The Leading Lights is Light Reading's flagship awards program, returning for its 19th year to recognize the industry's top companies and their executives for outstanding achievements in next-generation communications technology, applications, services, strategies, and innovation. Previous winners include some of the world's top communications technology companies, as well as cutting-edge service providers – a full list can be found here.
Here's what you need to know:
To enter the Leading Lights Awards, visit us here
The Leading Lights finalists will be announced on Friday, July 31. The Leading Lights Winners will be announced via a special online video presentation on Monday, September 25.
