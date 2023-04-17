Light Reading Announces the 2023 Leading Lights Awards Now Open for Submissions

Light Reading (https://www.lightreading.com/), the market-leading online community for the global communications sector, today announced that the 2023 Leading Lights awards program is now open for entries.

The Leading Lights is Light Reading's flagship awards program, returning for its 19th year to recognize the industry's top companies and their executives for outstanding achievements in next-generation communications technology, applications, services, strategies, and innovation. Previous winners include some of the world's top communications technology companies, as well as cutting-edge service providers – a full list can be found here.

Here's what you need to know:

This years' awards covers 22 categories in four broad groups: broadband, digital transformation, overall excellence and wireless.

To view the full list of Leading Lights categories, click here.

The Leading Lights awards FAQ is required reading as it details the new categories, what's expected and how the judging takes place.

Early bird pricing for program entries will end on Sunday, May 28

Entries will close on Friday, June 23

To enter the Leading Lights Awards, visit us here

The Leading Lights finalists will be announced on Friday, July 31. The Leading Lights Winners will be announced via a special online video presentation on Monday, September 25.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230417005549/en/