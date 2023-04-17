Measured Results Marketing, HubSpot Diamond Partner, Earns Platform Enablement Accreditation and Onboarding Accreditation

Measured Results Marketing (MRM) — a leading sales and marketing technology consultancy for B2B SaaS companies seeking to improve their marketing automation and sales CRM technology, implement RevOps methodology, integrate their tech stack fully, begin or correct migrations — today announced it is one of 17 organizations globally to hold three key accreditations: HubSpot Onboarding Accreditation, HubSpot Platform Enablement Accreditation, HubSpot CRM Implementation Accreditation.

CENTREVILLE, Va., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Measured Results Marketing (MRM) — a leading sales and marketing technology consultancy for B2B SaaS companies seeking to improve their marketing automation and sales CRM technology, implement RevOps methodology, integrate their tech stack fully, begin or correct migrations — today announced it is one of 17 organizations globally to hold three key accreditations: HubSpot Onboarding Accreditation, HubSpot Platform Enablement Accreditation, HubSpot CRM Implementation Accreditation.

Measured Results earned the HubSpot Onboarding Accreditation and HubSpot Platform Enablement Accreditation in February, 2023, which added to HubSpot CRM Implementation Accreditation earned in 2022. These three accreditations from CRM Platform HubSpot help company executives select experienced partners like Measured Results who can align technology to the revenue goals of the client-organization.

HubSpot Accreditations are rigorous and require significant time, expertise, client references, documentation of approaches, and delivery of hypothetical roadmaps.

"We're marketers. We're demand gen experts. We're RevOps professionals. Just like our clients. That's why our clients succeed. We understand what it takes to fine-tune complex HubSpot CRM platform installations for Enterprise-level clients," says Christopher Antonopoulos, CEO and Founder of Measured Results Marketing, "In recent times, we've rebuilt stalled implementations, integrated multiple instances of HubSpot, and migrated multiple organizations from legacy software."

MRM, a HubSpot Diamond Partner, also has two team members who hold accreditation as HubSpot Certified Trainers. Measured Results Marketing is one of only two HubSpot Diamond Partners in the U.S. (and one of 17 globally) to hold all three accreditations, in addition to 40 HubSpot Certifications.

The HubSpot Onboarding Accreditation validates the skills and strategic experience required to onboard large enterprise customers onto HubSpot. In addition to product-specific knowledge, the skills and experience required to earn this accreditation include elements of project and stakeholder management, change management, and professionalism throughout the sales and discovery processes.

The HubSpot Platform Enablement Accreditation validates the skills and strategic experience required to drive user adoption through delivering customized HubSpot training to large teams and facilitating change management. In addition to product-specific knowledge, Measured Results proved its aptitude in providing strategic and operational guidance, data-driven decision making, training design and classroom management.

The HubSpot CRM Implementation Accreditation validates the skills and strategic experience required to implement the HubSpot CRM platform with large enterprise customers. In addition to product-specific knowledge, the skills and experience required to earn this accreditation include elements of project and stakeholder management, change management, and professionalism throughout the sales and discovery processes.

Frank Nese, from EPM, said of Measured Results Marketing, "We were working with another company for over a year on our HubSpot deployment. It was an absolute disaster! We contacted Measured Results who not only got the project back on track, but worked closely with our Team to properly configure the system, ensure our data was accurate and up to date, corrected personas and did extensive training."

According to Statista, reporting on a study from Gartner, the revenue of CRM businesses has increased from just under $14 Billion US dollars in 2010, to about $69 Billion in 2020. Organizations count on their CRM to generate leads, scale demand generation, and grow revenue, but many struggle with optimizing their investment. HubSpot Accreditations help Sales, Marketing, Operations, and Finance leaders find the best consultants to support their sales and marketing teams.

Measured Results Marketing (MRM) is a Sales and Marketing technology agency that partners with B2B SaaS companies seeking to align their people, processes, tools, and data with RevOps methodology. They specialize in fixing bad migrations or implementations, platform enablement (learning how to use your tools), long-term roadmapping, and demonstrating ROI of revenue goals. Founded in 2013, MRM uses a proprietary process, its Demand Generation Ecosystem®, to align the use of technology, internal processes, and measurement of results.

