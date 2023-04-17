Submit Release
KBRA Releases Research – Distressed Bank Exposure in RMBS 2.0

KBRA releases a report on distressed bank exposure in RMBS 2.0 securitizations overall and within KBRA's rated universe.

Concern around systemwide stress among U.S. regional banks has been a topic of discussion for market constituents in recent weeks, particularly given the role some institutions have played in mortgage servicing. RMBS 2.0 private label securitizations (PLS)—which include prime, non-prime, and government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) credit risk transfer (CRT) securitizations—appear to be weathering the storm, and do not currently have outsized exposures that would be expected to cause negative credit rating drift in KBRA-rated transactions.

About KBRA

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA's ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

