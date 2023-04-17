Thermo Fisher Partners with ALPCO-GeneProof to Broaden Their CE-IVD Molecular Assay Portfolio

Brno, Czech Republic April 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- ALPCO-GeneProof, a global leader in diagnostics, and Thermo Fisher announced a strategic partnership that brings the TaqPath Menu | GeneProof PCR kits to market. The partnership combines the strengths of ALPCO-GeneProof’s expertise in molecular diagnostics with Thermo Fisher’s robust supply chain and support systems.

The portfolio to be delivered by Thermo Fisher is comprised of 37 CE-IVD molecular diagnostic assays from ALPCO-GeneProof's portfolio, built on its innovative “one workflow” technology, allowing for ease of use and compatibility with a wide range of qPCR instruments. Thermo Fisher plans to release the TaqPath Menu | GeneProof PCR kits in phases beginning with a panel for bloodborne and sexually transmitted infections (STIs). Additional panels for respiratory infections, transplant and immunocompromised infections, thrombotic mutations, and vector-borne diseases will follow.

Thermo Fisher will officially launch the TaqPath Menu | GeneProof portfolio at ECCMID 2023 held in Copenhagen from April 15-18, 2023.

Contact:

Polly Mitchell

pmitchell@alpco.com

About ALPCO-GeneProof

ALPCO was founded in 1991 as an importer and distributor of immunoassay-based products for the North American life science markets. The company has since evolved into a leading producer of novel immunodiagnostic reagents for specialty testing laboratories. In 2022, ALPCO merged with GeneProof, a Czech Republic-based provider of specialty molecular diagnostic solutions. Founded in 2005, GeneProof offers a portfolio of more than 50 IVDD and 6 IVDR PCR test kits for infectious diseases and genetic mutations, as well as a suite of proprietary instrumentation for clinical laboratories of all sizes. For additional information, please visit www.alpco.com and www.geneproof.com.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue exceeding $30 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, improving patient diagnostics and therapies or increasing productivity in their laboratories, we are here to support them. Our global team of more than 80,000 colleagues delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services and Patheon. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

