Auto Repair Software Market Size to Surpass US$ 112.9 billion by 2032 | Persistence Market Research

New York, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Auto Repair Software Market was valued at USD 28.4 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 112.9 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period. The market is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of advanced software solutions by auto repair shops to streamline their operations, enhance customer experience, and improve productivity.
The auto repair industry is growing rapidly, with more vehicles on the road every year, leading to an increase in demand for auto repair services. With this growth comes the need for efficient and effective software to manage the workflow, inventory, and customer relationships of auto repair shops.
The auto repair software market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, driven by factors such as increasing vehicle sales, rising demand for advanced software solutions, and the need to enhance efficiency and productivity in the repair process.
Auto Repair Software Market Drivers and Strategies
Drivers:
Strategies:
Competitive Landscape:
The global auto repair software market is highly competitive, with the presence of several key players such as Ansys Inc., Autodesk, Inc., Bosch Software Innovations GmbH, CDK Global LLC, Cox Automotive, Daimler AG, Dassault Systèmes SE, DealerTrack Holdings, Inc., Delphi Technologies, Ford Motor Company and more.
Recent Developments:
Market Segmentations:
The auto repair software market is segmented on the basis of application, deployment mode, end-user, and region.
