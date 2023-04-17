Auto Repair Software Market Size to Surpass US$ 112.9 billion by 2032 | Persistence Market Research

New York, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Auto Repair Software Market was valued at USD 28.4 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 112.9 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period. The market is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of advanced software solutions by auto repair shops to streamline their operations, enhance customer experience, and improve productivity.



The auto repair industry is growing rapidly, with more vehicles on the road every year, leading to an increase in demand for auto repair services. With this growth comes the need for efficient and effective software to manage the workflow, inventory, and customer relationships of auto repair shops.

The auto repair software market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, driven by factors such as increasing vehicle sales, rising demand for advanced software solutions, and the need to enhance efficiency and productivity in the repair process.

Auto Repair Software Market Drivers and Strategies

Drivers:

Increasing demand for efficient and effective software solutions: The growing complexity of vehicle repair processes, along with the need to streamline operations, is driving the adoption of auto repair software solutions.

The growing complexity of vehicle repair processes, along with the need to streamline operations, is driving the adoption of auto repair software solutions. Rising number of vehicles on the road: With the increasing number of vehicles on the road, the demand for auto repair services is also growing.

Need to improve customer experience: Customer satisfaction is a critical factor in the success of any auto repair business. Auto repair software solutions help repair shops to manage customer data, appointments, and billing and invoicing processes, thereby enhancing the overall customer experience.

Increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions: The adoption of cloud-based solutions is on the rise due to their scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness.

Strategies:

Product innovation: Auto repair software providers are investing in research and development to enhance their product offerings and cater to the evolving needs of the market.

Partnership and collaboration: Partnerships and collaborations with other players in the auto repair ecosystem, such as auto parts manufacturers, dealerships, and insurance companies, can help software providers to expand their customer base and offer integrated solutions to repair shops.

Merger and acquisition: Merger and acquisition activities in the auto repair software market are on the rise. Larger players are acquiring smaller players to expand their product portfolio and market reach, while smaller players are merging to enhance their competitive position and market share.

Merger and acquisition activities in the auto repair software market are on the rise. Larger players are acquiring smaller players to expand their product portfolio and market reach, while smaller players are merging to enhance their competitive position and market share. Marketing and advertising: Auto repair software providers are leveraging digital marketing channels such as social media, email marketing, and search engine optimization to enhance brand awareness and reach out to potential customers.

Competitive Landscape:

The global auto repair software market is highly competitive, with the presence of several key players such as Ansys Inc., Autodesk, Inc., Bosch Software Innovations GmbH, CDK Global LLC, Cox Automotive, Daimler AG, Dassault Systèmes SE, DealerTrack Holdings, Inc., Delphi Technologies, Ford Motor Company and more.

Recent Developments:

In March 2021, Solera Holdings, Inc. acquired Omnix Software, a provider of automotive collision estimation software in the Asia-Pacific region, to expand its product offerings and strengthen its position in the global auto repair software market.

Solera Holdings, Inc. acquired Omnix Software, a provider of automotive collision estimation software in the Asia-Pacific region, to expand its product offerings and strengthen its position in the global auto repair software market. In February 2022, Mitchell International, Inc. announced the launch of Mitchell Cloud Estimating, a cloud-based solution that allows collision repair shops to create and manage repair estimates remotely.

Market Segmentations:

The auto repair software market is segmented on the basis of application, deployment mode, end-user, and region.

Based on application, the market is segmented into billing and invoicing, inventory management, appointment scheduling, vehicle inspection, and others. Among these, the billing and invoicing segment holds the largest share of the market, owing to the increasing need for automated billing and invoicing processes in the auto repair industry.

Based on deployment mode, the market is segmented into cloud-based and on-premises. The cloud-based segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the benefits offered by cloud-based software solutions such as scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness.

the market is segmented into cloud-based and on-premises. The cloud-based segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the benefits offered by cloud-based software solutions such as scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. Based on end-user, the market is segmented into auto repair shops, auto dealerships, and others. The auto repair shops segment holds the largest share of the market, owing to the increasing number of independent repair shops and the rising demand for software solutions to manage their operations.

