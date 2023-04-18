Critical Limb Ischemia Treatment Market Thriving at a CAGR of 7.8% by 2032 | insightSLICE

Critical Limb Ischemia Treatment Critical Limb Ischemia Treatment Market - insightSLICE

SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Critical Limb Ischemia Treatment Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts, 2019-2032 provides insights on key developments, business strategies, research & development activities, supply chain analysis, competitive landscape, and market composition analysis.

The global critical limb ischemia treatment market size was estimated to be US$ 4.57 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 9.69 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 7.8%. Critical Limb Ischemia (CLI) is a medical condition in which the blood flow to a person's limb is severely reduced, typically in the legs or feet, due to the buildup of plaque in the blood vessels. This can lead to symptoms such as pain, non-healing wounds, and in severe cases, the risk of amputation. CLI is often seen as a complication of peripheral artery disease (PAD) and is considered a serious and progressive condition that requires prompt and effective treatment to prevent further damage and improve the patient's quality of life.

Growth driving factors of Global Critical Limb Ischemia Treatment Market

Increasing incidence of peripheral artery disease (PAD) and CLI, Rising geriatric population, Growing awareness of CLI and available treatments, Technological advancements in diagnostic and therapeutic devices, Rising adoption of minimally invasive procedures, Growth in healthcare spending and infrastructure development, and Growing prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as diabetes and obesity and some of the major factors driving the global critical limb ischemia treatment market.

Increasing incidence of peripheral artery disease (PAD) and CLI: As people age, the risk of developing PAD and subsequent CLI increases due to the accumulation of risk factors such as smoking, high blood pressure, and diabetes. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), PAD affects approximately 202 million people worldwide, and the prevalence of PAD is expected to increase in line with the aging population. The increasing incidence of PAD and CLI is a major driving factor for the critical limb ischemia treatment market.

Rising geriatric population: The aging population is more susceptible to developing CLI due to the accumulation of risk factors such as PAD. As the global population ages, the demand for CLI treatments is expected to increase, driving the growth of the critical limb ischemia treatment market. According to the United Nations, the number of people aged 60 years and over is expected to reach 2 billion by 2050, a significant increase from the 841 million in 2013.

Growing awareness of CLI and available treatments: Increased awareness about CLI and the treatments available for it is driving the demand for CLI treatments. People are becoming more proactive in managing their health and seeking medical attention for symptoms such as leg pain or non-healing wounds. This increased awareness is expected to drive the growth of the critical limb ischemia treatment market.

Technological advancements in diagnostic and therapeutic devices: Technological advancements in diagnostic and therapeutic devices, such as drug-eluting stents and drug-coated balloons, have improved the accuracy and efficacy of CLI treatments, leading to better patient outcomes. The development of these devices is a major driving factor for the critical limb ischemia treatment market, as patients are increasingly seeking minimally invasive treatments that offer improved outcomes with reduced risk of complications.

Rising adoption of minimally invasive procedures: Minimally invasive procedures such as angioplasty and stenting are becoming more popular due to their advantages over traditional surgical treatments. These procedures have a shorter recovery time and lower risk of complications, making them a preferred choice for patients. The rising adoption of minimally invasive procedures is expected to drive the growth of the critical limb ischemia treatment market.

Growth in healthcare spending and infrastructure development: Increased spending on healthcare and the development of healthcare infrastructure in developing countries is expected to drive market growth. Governments are investing in healthcare facilities and services, including CLI treatments, to improve public health and reduce healthcare costs. The growth in healthcare spending and infrastructure development is expected to drive the growth of the critical limb ischemia treatment market.

Growing prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as diabetes and obesity: The increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases, such as diabetes and obesity, is a major risk factor for CLI. As the incidence of these diseases continues to rise, the demand for CLI treatments is expected to increase. The growing prevalence of lifestyle diseases is a major driving factor for the critical limb ischemia treatment market.

The leading market segments of Global Critical Limb Ischemia Treatment Market

On the basis of treatment, the surgical segment is the largest segment of the critical limb ischemia treatment market because, in many cases, CLI requires surgical intervention to restore blood flow to the affected limb, particularly in cases of advanced disease or tissue loss. Surgical treatments for CLI include procedures such as angioplasty, atherectomy, and bypass surgery, which are widely used to treat the condition.

The key trend in the surgical segment is the shift towards minimally invasive surgical procedures, such as endovascular procedures. Endovascular procedures, such as angioplasty and stenting, are becoming increasingly popular due to their advantages over traditional surgical treatments, such as a shorter recovery time, lower risk of complications, and improved patient outcomes. This trend is expected to continue driving growth in the surgical segment of the critical limb ischemia treatment market in the coming years.

Another trend in the surgical segment is the development of new and improved surgical devices, such as drug-eluting stents and drug-coated balloons. These devices offer improved accuracy and efficacy compared to traditional surgical devices and are expected to drive the market growth in the surgical segment.

Geographically, North America is the largest market for critical limb ischemia treatment, accounting for a significant share of the global market. This is due to several factors, including the presence of a large patient population, well-developed healthcare infrastructure, and high spending on healthcare. The high incidence of critical limb ischemia and peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the region is also a major driver of market growth.

The key trend in the North American critical limb ischemia treatment market is the increasing demand for minimally invasive treatments, such as angioplasty and stenting. The growing adoption of these treatments is expected to continue driving growth in the North American market in the coming years, as patients seek treatments that offer improved patient outcomes with reduced risk of complications.

Additionally, the increasing focus on research and development in the field of critical limb ischemia treatment is expected to drive market growth in North America. The region is home to many of the world's leading medical device and pharmaceutical companies, and the increasing investment in R&D is expected to drive the development of new and improved treatments for critical limb ischemia.

The key players of the Global Critical Limb Ischemia Treatment Market are:

Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cesca Therapeutics Inc., Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., Micro Medical Solutions, LimFlow SA, Rexgenero Ltd., and Others.

By Treatment

• Medication

o Antihypertensive Agents

o Antiplatelet Drugs

o Antithrombotic Agents

o Lipid-lowering Agents

o Others

• Surgery

 Embolic Protection Devices

 Peripheral Dilatation System

o Balloon Dilators

o Vascular Stents

By End-user

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Ambulatory surgical centers

By Region

• North America

 United States

 Canada

 Rest of North America

• Europe

 Germany

 United Kingdom

 Italy

 France

 Spain

 Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

 Japan

 India

 China

 Australia

 South Korea

 Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

 UAE

 Saudi Arabia

 South Africa

 Rest of the Middle East & Africa

• South America

 Brazil

 Rest of South America

