Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with French Foreign Minister Colonna

The following is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna on the margins of the G-7 Ministerial meeting.  The Secretary and the Foreign Minister discussed shared concerns over the People’s Republic of China, and the shared objectives of peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and beyond.  They also reiterated their support for Ukraine in the face of Russia’s unprovoked and brutal war.

