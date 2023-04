“Plant-Based Whole Food Recipes” by Dr. Yu-Shiaw Chen Goes to the 2023 International Book Fairs

Plant-Based Whole Food Recipes: Healthy Home-Made Meals Made Easy

Writers’ Branding brings Dr. Yu-Shiaw Chen’s recipe book to the London Book Fair and the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books

COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- In partnership with The Reading Glass Books, Writers’ Branding showcases “ Plant-Based Whole Food Recipes ” by biochemist and certified nutritionist Dr. Yu-Shiaw Chen in the London Book Fair 2023 at the RGB display Booth 2A114 on April 18-20 and in the 2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Booksat Black Zone, RGB Booth #959 on April 22-23, respectively.“Plant-Based Whole Food Recipes” is an acclaimed recipe book simplifying healthy meal preparation. Dr. Chen makes a well-balanced diet accessible and attainable as the easy-to-follow recipes, flashed in delectable full-color photos, explore a wide range of homemade, whole food, and vegan meals. With a freshtake on raw food recipes, the book includes a full range of nutrients and enzymes for a full-fledged nutritious intake.A Ph.D. in Biochemistry from Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York City afforded Dr. Chen to work as a research scientist at Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Brookhaven National Laboratories, Stony Brook University, and biotechnology companies for a total of twenty years. As a pharmaceutical consultant, Dr. Chen realized the importance of nutrition and its impact on people’s health and well-being. Then venturing into a career as a nutrition counselor and educator, “Plant-Based Whole Food Recipes” is one of the titles Dr. Chen has published among the many more fruits of labor in the trajectory of her profession in nutrition.As a nutritionist, Dr. Chen has helped hundreds of people through her lectures, counseling sessions, and ten-week “Healthy Weight for Life” program. Gracing both the London Book Fair and the Los Angeles Festival of Books this April through her dietary book, Dr. Chen is on a mission to serve many more. Embarkon a journey to a healthier lifestyle and heartier nutrition with “Plant-Based Whole Food Recipes,” available on the author’s website at www.linutrition.com About Writers’ BrandingWriters’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses. Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.