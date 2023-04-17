Vittorio Lacagnina Joins Ocean Exchange Board of Governors

The Ocean Exchange, a leader in supporting the acceleration of innovative solutions for healthy oceans and the sustainable blue economy, announces that Vittorio Lacagnina, will be joining their Board of Governors.
Vittorio, a Partner in Institutional Client and Product Solutions at Apollo, began his career in the Investment Banking Division of Goldman Sachs, bringing over 25 years of investment, advisory and capital formation experience across a variety of senior roles.
Vittorio graduated with a first-class BA (Hons) in international business from the European Business School, London. He is a PADI Divemaster with a passion for the protection of animal life and the preservation of ecosystems in ocean habitats. “The harnessing of marine resources for sustainable economic development and social prosperity while preserving the environment, is a critical component of the global sustainability agenda. I am humbled and delighted to join Ocean Exchange‘s Board of Governors to foster business ideas for marine sustainability and offer innovative solutions to the ocean’s greatest challenges,” Vittorio said.
Vittorio will play an active role with Ocean Exchange, leveraging his background in Infrastructure investing. Annually, Ocean Exchange awards non-dilutive grants to startups as seed funding, typically at pre-revenue state. This fall, as Ocean Exchange hosts 24 finalists competing for three $100,000 awards, Vittorio will be part of a jury charged with selecting the winners. He will also participate in selecting the Collegiate finalists competing for 2x $10,000 awards.
“Vittorio’s career in the field of Private Equity, Sustainability, and Investor Relations is impressive”, says Bill Brennan, Chair of the board. “His passion for all things water is unparalleled. Vittorio has proven to be able to bring about change and solve complex problems, and with his knowledge and skills, we consider him to be an inspiring leader to guide us further to Ocean Exchange being a robust and world class organization. We look forward to his arrival.”
About Ocean Exchange
Ocean Exchange is a global ecosystem whose mission is to accelerate the adoption of innovative solutions for healthy oceans and a sustainable blue economy. A 501(c)(3), Ocean Exchange fulfills this mission through a rigorous, multi-level program that includes annual monetary awards, promoting registered Solutions Inspiring Action across multiple communication channels, and facilitating access to the global network comprising its Board of Directors, Delegates, Solutions Review Team, Executive Team, and other experts from around the world. Ocean Exchange’s mission is funded by private donations including those from Wallenius Wilhelmsen, Royal Caribbean, Schmidt Marine Technology Partners, Oceankind, Marine Research Hub of South Florida, Oceaneering, Angus Littlejohn, Jr. Family, and others who share the passion for healthy oceans. To learn more, visit OceanExchange.org.
