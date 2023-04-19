The Adaptavist Group receive Atlassian Partner of the Year 2022 Cloud Migration Services and Migration Ready Apps awards

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Adaptavist Group has been awarded Atlassian Partner of the Year 2022: Cloud Migration Services and Atlassian Partner of the Year 2022: Migration Ready Apps. Both wins recognize The Adaptavist Group’s long-term success in, and dedication to, supporting organizations through all stages of their cloud journey with world-class applications, services, products, and support. This is the third year in a row The Adaptavist Group has received the Atlassian Partner of the Year accolade in a cloud category, winning cloud migration services in 2020 and cloud experience in 2021.

"By now, the benefits of migrating to the cloud are crystal clear – improved agility and scalability, as well as cost savings and improved security, to name a few – but it can take a trusted partner to help enterprises gain the most from their move,” said Simon Haighton-Williams, CEO of The Adaptavist Group. “At The Adaptavist Group, we are deeply committed to being that partner and helping customers by reducing complexity and providing innovative new products, services and support to achieve their specific business goals. These Atlassian Partner of the Year awards serve to highlight not only our success but our continuing focus on improving the customer experience and creating the tools that make their cloud investments truly deliver.”

Cloud Migration Services

The Adaptavist Group has been recognized for driving the rapid adoption of Atlassian Cloud through a high-touch support model and streamlined migration process. The Adaptavist Group team – including experts from newly acquired venITure – came together to leverage key learnings from previous migrations which included customer trends, attitudes, and behaviors related to cloud implementation. The learnings helped inform the development of a playbook and solution packages that enabled them to deliver faster migrations, create a more effective feedback loop with customers and improve the overall customer experience for cloud services. Through The Adaptavist Group’s consulting, professional, and managed services it has supported over 150 enterprise clients with their migration from Atlassian Server to Cloud, including 20 Fortune 500 companies.

Migration Ready Apps

Also recognised as Atlassian's Partner of the Year 2022: Migration Ready Apps, Adaptavist has created products that enable a simple yet effective path for moving applications to the cloud. For example, Adaptavist’s Microscope, a power audit tool for Jira admins, provides critical migration insights to evaluate migration requirements and help customers discover new opportunities to save time and money. Adaptavist created additional features and functionality last year that improved Microscope’s ability to deliver precise data, allowing customers to make even better informed decisions about migration and maintain Jira health.

The company’s ScriptRunner team also continued its focus on integration with Jira Cloud Migration Assistant, making more feature configurations portable between Server and Cloud – all designed to help organisations prepare for and execute their migration to Atlassian Cloud.

In addition, The Adaptavist Group was named as a finalist in three Atlassian Partner of the Year award categories: Customer Success, Agile at Scale Solutions and Developer Community Contributor -- demonstrating the range of contributions The Adaptavist Group has made to the Atlassian ecosystem and customer community. Haighton-Williams added, “Our family of brands including venITure, Aligned Agility, Adaptavist, ScriptRunner and Kolekti, bring their expertise to the table each and every day, contributing to and enabling our leadership in cloud migrations, high-touch support, and tools for application readiness. Together, we help customers on their Atlassian Cloud journey – and beyond.”

“Year over year, I am surprised and delighted by the innovative solutions and passion our partners bring to their Atlassian customers,” said Ko Mistry, Atlassian’s Head of Global Channels. “Our partners are industry leaders playing an instrumental role in our customers’ ongoing success. We are thrilled to spotlight some of our top partners who provide cutting edge solutions and Atlassian services across the globe.”

The Atlassian Partner of the Year Awards were announced at the Atlassian Team '23 event held April 18-20 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Learn more at https://events.atlassian.com/team23.

About The Adaptavist Group

The Adaptavist Group is a global family of leading technology companies and innovation experts, focused on making business work better. Currently composed of over 10 brands and more than 850 employees worldwide, the Group delivers the best talent, technology, and innovative thinking to make it easier for our customers to boost agility, embrace continuous change, generate competitive advantages and drive bottomline results.

Supporting a customer base of 18,500+, representing more than half of the Fortune 500, The Adaptavist Group provides a mix of day-to-day workflows, business transformation, and high-growth strategies spanning multiple disciplines including Agile, DevOps, ITSM and the Cloud. The Adaptavist Group experts leverage some of the world’s most trusted technology ecosystems, including Atlassian, AWS, Slack, monday.com, Aha!, GitLab, and more to help clients achieve lasting, bottom-line results. Adaptavist Group accolades include Atlassian Platinum Partner designation and the Queen's Awards for Enterprise and Deloitte's Technology Fast 50.

