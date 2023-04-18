Asthma Drugs Market Size to Expand at Highest Revenue US$ 40.21 Billion with Growth Rate at 5.6% CAGR by 2032

Asthma Drugs Market - insightSLICE Asthma Drugs Market - insightSLICE

Increasing Prevalence of Asthma, Growing Awareness, Technological Advancements Coupled with Increasing Government Support Accelerates the Demand for Asthma Drug

SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Asthma Drugs Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts, 2019-2032 provides insights on key developments, business strategies, research & development activities, supply chain analysis, competitive landscape, and market composition analysis.

The global asthma drugs market size was estimated to be US$ 23.32 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 40.21 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 5.6%. Asthma is a chronic respiratory disease characterized by inflammation and narrowing of the airways, making breathing difficult. It is a common condition, affecting millions of people worldwide. Asthma causes recurring symptoms such as wheezing, coughing, shortness of breath, and chest tightness, which can be triggered by various factors such as exercise, cold air, stress, or exposure to allergens and irritants. The severity and frequency of asthma symptoms can vary from person to person, with some having occasional mild symptoms and others experiencing frequent and severe attacks. There is no cure for asthma, but it can be managed with proper treatment and self-care, allowing people with asthma to lead active and healthy lives.

Growth driving factors of Global Asthma Drugs Market

Increasing prevalence of asthma, technological advancements in asthma treatment, growing awareness about asthma, and increasing government support are some of the major factors driving the growth of the Asthma Drugs market.

Increasing Prevalence of Asthma: Asthma is a chronic respiratory disease that affects people of all ages and is increasing globally. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that over 300 million people are affected by asthma worldwide. The growing number of asthma patients is driving the demand for effective asthma drugs, making it one of the major factors driving the global asthma drug market. The increasing prevalence of asthma is attributed to various factors such as air pollution, exposure to allergens, and a sedentary lifestyle.

Technological Advancements in Asthma Treatment: Advances in technology have led to the development of more effective and efficient asthma drugs. For example, the introduction of biologics and monoclonal antibodies has provided new treatment options for patients with severe asthma, driving the market growth. Biologics such as dupilumab, benralizumab, and reslizumab target specific pathways in the immune system that cause inflammation, offering a new way to treat severe asthma. Monoclonal antibodies are also used to target specific cytokines that drive asthma, leading to improved control of asthma symptoms.

Growing Awareness about Asthma: Increased public awareness about the availability of treatments and the benefits of early diagnosis and treatment of asthma is leading to increased demand for asthma drugs. This growing awareness is also driving the development of new drugs to meet the growing demand. Many patient organizations and advocacy groups are working to increase awareness about asthma, its causes, and its treatments. By raising awareness, they are helping to reduce the stigma associated with the disease and encouraging more people to seek treatment.

Increasing Government Support: Governments around the world are taking steps to support the development of new asthma drugs and increase access to treatment. For example, the US FDA has established a Fast Track designation program to expedite the development and approval of new asthma drugs, driving market growth. The US government has also established several programs aimed at improving access to asthma treatment, such as the National Asthma Control Program and the Asthma Control Program. These programs provide funding for research and development of new asthma drugs, as well as support for patient education and access to care.

The leading market segments of Global Asthma Drugs Market

On the basis of drug type, currently, the largest segment of the global asthma drug market is bronchodilators. Bronchodilators are medications that relax the muscles in the airways, making it easier for air to flow in and out of the lungs. They are the most commonly prescribed drugs for the treatment of asthma and are effective in providing quick relief from symptoms such as wheezing, coughing, and shortness of breath.

The widespread availability and effectiveness of bronchodilators, combined with their relatively low cost, have made them the preferred choice for many asthma patients. Bronchodilators are also widely used in combination with other asthma drugs, such as corticosteroids, to provide more comprehensive and effective treatment. In addition, the increasing prevalence of asthma and the growing awareness about the availability of treatments are driving the demand for bronchodilators, further contributing to the growth of this segment.

On the basis of mode of administration, the largest segment of the global asthma drug market is inhalers. Inhalers are devices that deliver asthma medication directly to the lungs, making them an effective and convenient method of administration. The widespread availability and effectiveness of inhalers, combined with their ease of use, have made them the preferred choice for many asthma patients.

In addition, advances in technology have led to the development of more advanced and user-friendly inhalers, further contributing to their popularity. For example, dry powder inhalers (DPIs) and metered-dose inhalers (MDIs) are widely used to treat asthma and are easy to use, even for children and elderly patients.

Geographically, North America is the largest market for asthma drugs due to the high prevalence of asthma in the region, combined with the high level of healthcare spending and advanced healthcare infrastructure. The availability of a wide range of effective asthma drugs, combined with strong government support, is also driving the growth of the market in North America.

The key players of the Global Asthma Drugs Market are:

AstraZeneca (United Kingdom), GlaxoSmithKline (United Kingdom), Merck & Co. (USA), Novartis (Switzerland), Pfizer (USA), Roche (Switzerland), Sanofi (France), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (Israel), Abbvie (USA), Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany), Eli Lilly and Company (USA), Mundipharma (United Kingdom), Mylan N.V. (USA), Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (USA), Takeda Pharmaceutical Company (Japan), and Others.

Global Asthma Drugs Market Key Segments:

By Drug Type

• Bronchodilators

• Corticosteroids

• Leukotriene modifiers

• Methylxanthines

• Immune system modulators

By Medication

• Quick Relief Medications

• Long-term Control Medications

• Others

By Mode of Administration

• Tablets and Capsules

• Liquids

• Inhalers

• Injections

• Sprays and Powders

By Region

• North America

 United States

 Canada

 Rest of North America

• Europe

 Germany

 United Kingdom

 Italy

 France

 Spain

 Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

 Japan

 India

 China

 Australia

 South Korea

 Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

 UAE

 Saudi Arabia

 South Africa

 Rest of the Middle East & Africa

• South America

 Brazil

 Rest of South America

