Construction scheduled to begin on ND 1804 south of Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. – Construction is scheduled to begin Monday, April 24, on North Dakota Highway 1804, south of Bismarck.



The project includes curb ramp replacement, mill and overlay, and lighting improvements from the Bismarck Expressway to 63rd Street Southwest.



Temporary lane closures on ND 1804 and nighttime paving are expected. The speed limit will be reduced while work is taking place.



Flaggers and pilot cars will be present at times to assist traffic through the work zone.



The project is expected to be completed this fall.



The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.



For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.



- ### -



MEDIA CONTACT:



David Finley

drfinley@nd.gov

701.328.4444

