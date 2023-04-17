Spire Communications Named 2023 Agency of the Year by Healthcare and IT Marketing Community

Communications Agency Recognized For Building Innovative Outreach Strategies for Health, Technology, and Science Organizations

/EIN News/ -- ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spire Communications has received the 2023 Healthcare and IT Marketing Community (HITMC) Agency of the Year Award sponsored by Medigy. The award recognizes industry leadership and excellence in driving client objectives through marketing and communications strategies for healthcare technology – including digital health, health IT, medical devices, and medical technology.



“It’s gratifying to receive an award for doing what we love,” said Ivy Eckerman, president of Spire Communications. “We’ve curated a portfolio of clients working at the forefront of health IT and health data sharing. Our team goes to work every day knowing we’re helping incredible organizations make a real difference in people’s lives through innovative-yet-practical applications of technology. It’s a mission we strongly believe in.”

The HITMC selection committee recognized Spire for its outstanding commitment to increasing awareness about the importance of improving health outcomes through data and technology. Spire delivers communications services for clients such as the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H), Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ), Carequality, Centralis, Civitas, Defense Health Agency, eHealth Exchange, Gravity Project, Kno2, Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC), and The Sequoia Project, among others.

Spire Communications has worked in health IT for more than 15 years, specializing in areas ranging from interoperability to telehealth. The company’s work spans federal policy organizations, research firms, standards development organizations, health IT nonprofits, health information exchanges, and health IT vendors.

Kno2’s vice president of corporate and product marketing, Tina Feldmann, told HITMC, “Spire’s expertise in extremely complicated industries is unmatched. They have helped many organizations bring their stories to life through high-performing website development, graphic design, video creation, thought leadership, public relations, and multimedia campaigns that invoke action.”

Some of Spire’s most notable recent work includes managing communications related to the roll out of TEFCA, as well as providing public affairs support for the stand up of the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H), the new federal agency focused on creating medical breakthroughs.

About Spire Communications

Spire Communications is a small, woman-owned strategic communications firm that works with government, technology, health, and science organizations to promote the work they do to improve people’s lives. The agency’s senior-level team offers clients a full range of communications services and has earned a reputation for handling complex marketing and communications needs for some of the biggest names in government and industry. Across a portfolio of clients that range in size and complexity, Spire consistently delivers the creativity it takes to bring important stories to life. For more information, visit www.spirecomm.com .

About HITMC



HITMC is first and foremost a community – bound together by a passion for and a love of healthcare marketing, PR, and communications. The central idea behind HITMC is to bring together all the smart, innovative and hard-working healthcare professionals so that we can learn from each other. We enable this by creating a culture where sharing, mutual respect and lifting each other up is the norm. This is the essence of HITMC. This is what makes HITMC special. The 2023 HITMC awards were sponsored by Medigy. For more information, visit www.hitmc.com .

