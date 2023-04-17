DSS, Inc. to Present at Emerging Growth Conference April 19 at 1:45 PM

Company to Highlight Strong Revenue Growth and Planned Spinoffs to DSS Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- ROCHESTER, N.Y., April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSS, Inc. (NYSE American: DSS), a multinational company operating businesses in diversified market sectors and strategically acquiring and developing assets to increase shareholder value through periodic IPO spinoffs, announced today that Jason Grady, Chief Operating Officer of DSS, will be presenting at the Emerging Growth Virtual Conference on Wednesday, April 19 from 1:45-2:15 PM.



Event: Emerging Growth Conference

Presentation Date: Wednesday, April 19

Time: 1:45-2:15PM ET

Register to watch the presentation: https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1595546&tp_key=ee5b7cb23b&sti=dss

This live, interactive online event will enable shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to attend a presentation of DSS, Inc. followed by a Q and A. Investors are encouraged to send questions before the presentation to IR@dssworld.com and during the presentation through the Emerging Growth website.

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event on EmergingGrowth.com .

Future DSS Press Releases and Updates

Interested investors or shareholders can be notified of future Press releases and Industry Updates by e-mailing: IR@dssworld.com

About DSS, Inc.

DSS is a multinational company operating businesses within nine subsidiaries: Product Packaging, Biotechnology, Direct Marketing, Commercial Lending, Securities and Investment Management, Alternative Trading, Digital Transformation, Secure Living, and Alternative Energy. DSS strategically acquires and develops assets to enrich the value of its shareholders through calculated IPO spinoffs. Since 2019, under the guidance of new leadership, DSS has built the necessary foundation for achievable growth through the formation of a diversified portfolio of companies positioned to drive profitability in multiple high growth sectors.

For more information on DSS visit http://www.dssworld.com .

Safe Harbor Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to the Company's intended use of proceeds and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include: risks relating to our growth strategy; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; risks relating to the results of development activities; our ability to attract, integrate and retain key personnel; our need for substantial additional funds; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings, including, without limitation, our reports on Forms 8-K, 10-K and 10-Q, all of which can be obtained on the SEC website at www.sec.gov . Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made and reflect management's current estimates, projections, expectations, and beliefs. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

Contact:

DSS Inc. Investor Relations

IR@dssworld.com

585-565-2422