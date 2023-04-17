Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies BlockFi Investors of Class Action and to Actively Participate

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Zac Prince, Flori Marquez, Amit Cheela, David Olsson, and Samia Bayou, individuals who are or were officers and directors of BlockFi, Inc. and related BlockFi entities, on behalf of all persons and entities in the United States who invested in BlockFi Interest Accounts (“BIA”) between March 4, 2019 to, and including, November 28, 2022 (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/blockfi.



This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The Complaint alleges that BlockFi, its affiliates, and the BlockFi Individual Defendants made false and misleading statements to promote BIAs, including that BIAs were a secure method of collecting interest. In addition, the Complaint alleges that BlockFi and the BlockFi Individual Defendants omitted and concealed material information concerning the risks associated with BIAs. The Complaint further alleges BlockFi and the Individual Defendants unlawfully failed to register BIAs as securities before selling them to individual investors.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you suffered a loss in BlockFi, you have until May 1, 2023, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

