Indiana officials celebrate National FFA Week with proclamation and resolution

INDIANAPOLIS (Feb. 21, 2023) — In honor of National FFA Week, seven Indiana State FFA Officers and National Officer, MacKenna Clifton of North Carolina, met in the Statehouse to receive a proclamation and resolution declaring Feb. 18-25 Indiana FFA Week.

“It was a pleasure to have these outstanding young professionals representing the State of Indiana and agriculture so well in the Statehouse today,” said Lt. Gov. Crouch, Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. “FFA is a dynamic youth led organization and I am excited to celebrate National FFA Week this week and agriculture year-round.”

Gov. Eric Holcomb signed the proclamation to name this week FFA Week in recognition of all the work the Indiana FFA Organization, agriculture educators and FFA advisors do to cultivate the next generation of agriculturists for our state.

During the week, chapters across the state and nation will host a variety of events to educate, advocate and celebrate the agricultural industry. From a school animal experience to a farmer’s breakfast, these activities pay homage to the dedication and commitment of today’s agriculturalists. Throughout the week, the Indiana FFA State Officers travel the state to participate in activities alongside local FFA chapters and their communities.

The Indiana FFA Association also received a Senate Concurrent Resolution highlighting the impact of the FFA Organization, which is preparing more than 13,000 members in 90 of Indiana’s 92 counties for the over 250 unique careers in the food, fiber and natural resource sectors. The resolution was led by Sen. Jean Leising, Senate District 42 and Rep. Michael Aylesworth, House District 11.

Jenna Kelsay, 2022-2023 Indiana FFA Southern Region Vice President shared what this resolution means to her and the FFA Organization.

“Receiving the proclamation and house concurrent resolution today in the Indiana Statehouse was such an exciting way to kick-off National FFA Week,” said Kelsay. “Indiana FFA and its members are so fortunate to have support and recognition from our states agricultural leaders and elected officials.”

Tamara Ketchen, Director of the Indiana FFA Association, is looking forward to seeing all the work done this week at FFA chapters across the state.

“National FFA Week is a time for local chapters to highlight their programs showcasing their success and passion for agriculture,” Ketchen said. “We also use this as an opportunity to recognize community supporters and broadcast the mission of the organization.”

FFA members are agriculture’s future leaders, future food suppliers, future innovators and more! Whether it is through service projects or community gatherings, National FFA Week is a time for FFA members to raise awareness about agricultural education and the role the National FFA Organization plays in the development of agriculture's future leaders.

The first National FFA week was held in 1948, when the National FFA Board of Directors designated a weeklong celebration to recognize George Washington’s example and legacy as a leader and farmer. For the past 75 years, FFA members across the country have taken part in agricultural, leadership and service-based activities during National FFA Week.

Visit www.inffa.org to learn more about Indiana FFA.

Click here to view or download photos from National FFA Week at the Indiana Statehouse.

