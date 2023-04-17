Rural Emergency Hospital (REH) Solutions Provide Essential Care When it’s Needed Most

MEDHOST Unveils Rural Emergency Hospital Package

TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 46 million Americans, or 14% of the total population, live in rural communities. Studies from the CDC and National Institutes of Health make it clear that rural Americans are more likely to die from trauma incidents because they lack access to timely medical care.

MEDHOST, a trusted healthcare IT solutions provider, is committed to supporting rural health facilities and community hospitals in their mission to improve health services and develop strategies for promoting positive change. As part of this commitment, MEDHOST now offers a Rural Emergency Hospital (REH) Solution comprised of comprehensive services and leading technology solutions for Rural Emergency Hospitals.

Rural Healthcare Providers Face Numerous Challenges

Ongoing financial pressures have led to widespread closures among rural providers, further deteriorating the critical health infrastructure these communities rely on. The Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 established a new rural Medicare provider designation, the Rural Emergency Hospital, to address these issues.

“REHs offer a unique opportunity for community hospitals that are, or could be, under financial stress,” said Bill Anderson, CEO at MEDHOST. “Maintaining access to critical outpatient services is essential. REH status provides the community hospital with a more favorable, alternative Medicare payment model. MEDHOST understands rural healthcare providers' challenges and is positioned to help these facilities transition to REH status when approved.”

Supporting Long-Term REH Success

Crafted to support long-term REH success, the MEDHOST Rural Emergency Hospital Solution combines MEDHOST EDIS technology and the enterprise-wide services of MEDTEAM Solutions. Through MEDTEAM, partner hospitals access comprehensive IT support, security subject matter experts, and revenue cycle management specialists. MEDHOST offers market-leading enterprise, departmental, and healthcare engagement solutions to help facilities provide quality patient care and maintain a healthy business. This integrated portfolio includes a software technology package anchored by an industry-leading emergency department information system (MEDHOST EDIS), ancillary solutions via MEDHOST Enterprise (including modules for laboratory, radiology, patient accounting, billing, and general financials), as well as Marketing Services to help engage the community and ensure continued utilization.

Benefits of Becoming an REH

The benefits of becoming an REH include a 5 percent premium to the standard Medicare Outpatient Prospective Payment System payment for covered services in addition to a monthly facility fee. The monthly facility fee is determined annually based on the average Critical Access Hospital reimbursement. Currently, the estimated facility fee is approximately $275,000 per month.

If a facility meets all three of the following criteria, it may be eligible for conversion:

— Critical Access Hospital (CAH) or a rural hospital of less than 50 beds

— Established and open on December 27, 2020

— Transfer agreement with a level I or level II trauma center

Visit their website to learn more about how MEDHOST can assist in the REH transition process.

