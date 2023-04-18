Autogenous Vaccines Market Research | Industry Trends & Size to Hit US$ 216.5 Million by 2032 | insightSLICE

Autogenous Vaccines Market - insightSLICE Autogenous Vaccines Market - insightSLICE

Autogenous Vaccines Market; Global Sales are Expected to Reach US$ 216.5 Million by 2032

SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Autogenous Vaccines Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts, 2019-2032 provides insights on key developments, business strategies, research & development activities, supply chain analysis, competitive landscape, and market composition analysis.

The global autogenous vaccines market was estimated to be US$ 130.4 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 216.5 Million by 2032 at a CAGR of 5.2%. Autogenous vaccines, also known as autologous vaccines or autovaccines, are vaccines that are made from a sample taken from an individual animal or group of animals, and then tailored specifically to that animal or group. These vaccines are typically used in the veterinary field to prevent or treat infectious diseases in animals.

To make an autogenous vaccine, a veterinarian will first take a sample of the pathogen (virus, bacteria, or other microorganisms) that is causing the disease in the animal. This sample is then sent to a laboratory, where it is cultured and processed to create a vaccine that is specific to the strain of pathogen that is affecting the animal. The resulting vaccine is then administered to the animal to help its immune system recognize and fight off the specific pathogen.

Autogenous vaccines are often used when commercial vaccines are not available or are not effective against a particular strain of pathogen. They may also be used in situations where a disease outbreak is occurring and immediate vaccination is necessary to control the spread of the disease. However, autogenous vaccines may not be as rigorously tested as commercial vaccines and their efficacy can vary depending on the individual animal's immune response. Therefore, their use is usually limited to specific situations under the guidance of a veterinarian.

Growth driving factors of Global Autogenous Vaccines Market

Following are some of the major factors driving the market –

Increasing demand for animal-derived food products and rising concerns regarding animal health: As the global population grows, the demand for animal-derived food products such as meat, milk, and eggs is increasing. This has led to a greater focus on animal health, as healthy animals are more productive and provide higher quality products. For example, in the dairy industry, cows that are vaccinated against mastitis (an udder infection) produce higher quality milk with lower somatic cell counts, which can result in higher milk prices.

The growing prevalence of zoonotic diseases and other animal-related diseases: Zoonotic diseases are diseases that can be transmitted from animals to humans, and they are a growing concern globally. The COVID-19 pandemic is a prime example of the devastating impact that zoonotic diseases can have on human health and the economy. Vaccines are an essential tool for preventing the spread of zoonotic diseases, as well as other animal-related diseases such as foot-and-mouth disease, which can devastate livestock populations.

Increasing government initiatives and support for animal health and welfare: Many governments around the world are investing in animal health and welfare programs, as healthy animals are crucial for food security, public health, and economic growth. For example, in India, the government has launched several programs to promote animal health and welfare, including the National Animal Disease Control Program (NADCP) and the National Livestock Mission (NLM), which provide vaccines and other veterinary services to farmers.

Technological advancements in vaccine development and production techniques: Advances in biotechnology and other fields have led to the development of more effective and efficient vaccine production methods. For example, DNA vaccines are a newer type of vaccine that use genetic material to stimulate an immune response. In 2021, Inovio Pharmaceuticals received funding from the US Department of Defense to develop a DNA vaccine for African swine fever, a highly contagious disease that affects pigs and has devastated the pig industry in many countries.

The leading market segments of Global Autogenous Vaccines Market

Based on strain the bacterial strain segment is the largest in the autogenous vaccines market due to several factors. Bacterial infections are a significant concern in the animal industry, with diseases such as mastitis, pneumonia, and enteritis leading to significant economic losses. Additionally, bacteria can develop antibiotic resistance, making it challenging to treat bacterial infections with traditional antibiotics. Vaccines are a crucial tool for preventing bacterial infections, and autogenous vaccines can be customized to target specific bacterial strains that are prevalent in a particular region or herd.

Key trends in the bacterial strain segment of the autogenous vaccines market include the development of more effective and efficient production methods for autogenous bacterial vaccines. For example, in 2021, the Spanish company HIPRA launched a new vaccine production platform called ID-VET that uses synthetic peptides to produce bacterial vaccines. Synthetic peptides are short chains of amino acids that can be customized to match specific bacterial strains, making them an effective tool for producing autogenous vaccines. Additionally, there is a growing trend towards personalized medicine for animals, with vaccines being tailored to individual animals or herds based on their specific risk factors for bacterial infections. Overall, the bacterial strain segment of the autogenous vaccines market is expected to continue to grow due to the increasing demand for effective tools for preventing bacterial infections in animals.

Geographically, the largest segment of the global autogenous vaccines market is North America. This is due to several factors, including the well-established animal husbandry industry in the region, which includes dairy, beef, swine, and poultry production. North America is also home to several major players in the autogenous vaccines market, including Zoetis, Merck & Co., and Boehringer Ingelheim. These companies are investing in research and development to produce more effective and efficient autogenous vaccines for various animal diseases prevalent in the region.

Moreover, the growing awareness about animal health and welfare in North America is driving the demand for autogenous vaccines. The increasing prevalence of zoonotic diseases, such as Avian Influenza and West Nile virus, has also contributed to the growth of the autogenous vaccines market in the region.

Europe is the second-largest segment of the market, with countries such as Germany, France, and the UK being major contributors to the growth of the market. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for animal-derived food products and the growing focus on animal health and welfare in countries such as China and India. The Middle East and Africa and South America are also expected to contribute to the growth of the market, primarily driven by the increasing demand for meat and dairy products in these regions. Overall, the global autogenous vaccines market is expected to continue to grow, driven by increasing demand for animal-derived food products and rising concerns regarding animal health and welfare.

The key players of the Global Autogenous Vaccines Market are:

Agrovet Market Animal Health (Spain), Bioveta a.s. (Czech Republic), Ceva Santé Animale (France), HIPRA (Spain), Hygieia Biological Laboratories (India), Indian Immunologicals Limited (India), Inovio Pharmaceuticals (USA), Merck Animal Health (USA), Neogen Corporation (USA), Pfizer Animal Health (USA), Phibro Animal Health Corporation (USA), TechMix Global (USA), Virbac (France), Zoetis (USA), and Zoetis (Belgium), and Others.

Market Segmentation

By Strain Type:

• Bacterial Strain

• Virus Strain

By End-user:

• Veterinary Clinics

• Veterinary Hospitals

• Veterinary Research Institutes

• Others

By Region:

• North America

 United States

 Canada

 Rest of North America

• Europe

 Germany

 United Kingdom

 Italy

 France

 Spain

 Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

 Japan

 India

 China

 Australia

 South Korea

 Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

 UAE

 Saudi Arabia

 South Africa

 Rest of the Middle East & Africa

• South America

 Brazil

 Rest of South America

